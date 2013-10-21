BANGKOK, Oct 21 Thai stocks dropped 2.4 percent on Monday, their biggest one-day loss in a month, on selling by institutional investors, while most others in Southeast Asia posted modest gains as investors looked ahead to a deluge of U.S. data for clues to the Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering. Late selloffs sent the Thai SET index to its lowest close in nearly two weeks, with True Corp leading the fall after a 6.6 percent drop. True Corp shares were the most actively traded on the exchange. Banking shares were hit hard after a rally last week which was boosted by favourable quarterly results. Large-cap Kasikornbank Pcl slid 3.6 percent after block trades at lower than market prices. Domestic institutions sold a net 4 billion baht ($129 million) in Thai shares, while foreign investors bought a net 1.1 billion baht ($35.4 million), a third straight session of buying, data from the stock exchange showed. Fund flows were mixed across the region. Malaysia's main index edged up 0.2 percent as the market brought in 15 million ringgit ($4.75 million) of foreign inflows, while Indonesia's benchmark index gained 0.7 percent, led by shares of cigarette firm Gudang Garam . The Jakarta bourse saw net foreign selling of 36,222 million rupiah ($3.20 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.77 423.53 -0.65 Singapore 3195.76 3192.90 +0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1802.61 1799.59 +0.17 Bangkok 1448.54 1484.72 -2.44 Jakarta 4578.18 4546.57 +0.70 Manila 6597.56 6607.83 -0.16 Ho Chi Minh 501.57 500.83 +0.15 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.77 424.10 -0.79 Singapore 3195.76 3167.08 +0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1802.61 1688.95 +6.73 Bangkok 1448.54 1391.93 +4.07 Jakarta 4578.18 4316.69 +6.06 Manila 6597.56 5812.73 +13.50 Ho Chi Minh 501.57 413.73 +21.23 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 274,733,300 209,590,012 Kuala Lumpur 107,015,100 127,716,720 Bangkok 8,829,481 9,119,146 Jakarta 4,002,371,000 4,031,190,750 Manila 97,633 92,479 Ho Chi Minh 112,334 57,100