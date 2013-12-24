BANGKOK, Dec 24 Most Southeast Asian shares
edged higher on Tuesday as strength in global stockmarkets
helped emerging markets rebound from recent losses, with the
Thailand index bouncing back from 15-week lows.
The Thai SET index finished up 0.07 percent at
1,327.13 after a day of choppy trading and light volumes. It hit
a 15-week closing low on Monday amid worries about the political
impact on the broader economy and corporate earnings.
Gains were led by Bank of Ayudhya shares, which
jumped 6.3 percent, regaining some of the 22 percent drop in the
previous session after the stock was removed from the MSCI
Thailand.
The Thai baht hit its lowest level in nearly four
years versus the dollar on Tuesday due to the political
uncertainty, while the Thai central bank said it had acted to
smooth excessive volatility in the currency.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.4
percent, climbing for a fourth consecutive session and near a
three-week closing high of 3,127.29, in line with MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, which also rose 0.4 percent.
Malaysia's index rose 0.1 percent after four
sessions of losses. The benchmark, Southeast Asia's second-best
performer this year, rallied to a record close of 1,850.90 on
Dec. 17, and has triggered profit-taking since then.
In Jakarta, gains in shares of consumer firms such as Astra
International and Unilever Indonesia
outweighed profit-taking in telecoms and resource shares. The
key index rose 0.3 percent after a brief loss earlier.
According to Thomson Reuters data, foreign investors sold a
net 12.2 million rupiah ($1,000) of Indonesian shares ahead of
the exchange's Christmas holidays on Wednesday and Thursday.
Shares in Vietnam bucked the trend, with the benchmark VN
Index closing down 0.6 percent after rising on Monday,
led by losses in blue chips.
The regional exchanges traded in a holiday-thinned market,
with Singapore and Malaysia shut on Wednesday for the Christmas
holiday. The Philippine stock market is closed on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.07 384.94 +0.03
Singapore 3127.29 3116.22 +0.36
Kuala Lumpur 1835.49 1832.86 +0.14
Bangkok 1327.13 1326.14 +0.07
Jakarta 4202.83 4189.61 +0.32
Ho Chi Minh 505.62 508.68 -0.60
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.07 424.10 -9.20
Singapore 3127.29 3167.08 -1.26
Kuala Lumpur 1835.49 1688.95 +8.68
Bangkok 1327.13 1391.93 -4.66
Jakarta 4202.83 4316.69 -2.64
Manila -- 5812.73 +0.73
Ho Chi Minh 505.62 413.73 +22.21
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 78,827,000 213,484,187
Kuala Lumpur 43,420,400 123,913,607
Bangkok 3,533,954 5,640,192
Jakarta 1,852,324,500 3,114,205,483
Ho Chi Minh 91,414 97,074