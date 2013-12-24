BANGKOK, Dec 24 Most Southeast Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday as strength in global stockmarkets helped emerging markets rebound from recent losses, with the Thailand index bouncing back from 15-week lows. The Thai SET index finished up 0.07 percent at 1,327.13 after a day of choppy trading and light volumes. It hit a 15-week closing low on Monday amid worries about the political impact on the broader economy and corporate earnings. Gains were led by Bank of Ayudhya shares, which jumped 6.3 percent, regaining some of the 22 percent drop in the previous session after the stock was removed from the MSCI Thailand. The Thai baht hit its lowest level in nearly four years versus the dollar on Tuesday due to the political uncertainty, while the Thai central bank said it had acted to smooth excessive volatility in the currency. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.4 percent, climbing for a fourth consecutive session and near a three-week closing high of 3,127.29, in line with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which also rose 0.4 percent. Malaysia's index rose 0.1 percent after four sessions of losses. The benchmark, Southeast Asia's second-best performer this year, rallied to a record close of 1,850.90 on Dec. 17, and has triggered profit-taking since then. In Jakarta, gains in shares of consumer firms such as Astra International and Unilever Indonesia outweighed profit-taking in telecoms and resource shares. The key index rose 0.3 percent after a brief loss earlier. According to Thomson Reuters data, foreign investors sold a net 12.2 million rupiah ($1,000) of Indonesian shares ahead of the exchange's Christmas holidays on Wednesday and Thursday. Shares in Vietnam bucked the trend, with the benchmark VN Index closing down 0.6 percent after rising on Monday, led by losses in blue chips. The regional exchanges traded in a holiday-thinned market, with Singapore and Malaysia shut on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday. The Philippine stock market is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.07 384.94 +0.03 Singapore 3127.29 3116.22 +0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1835.49 1832.86 +0.14 Bangkok 1327.13 1326.14 +0.07 Jakarta 4202.83 4189.61 +0.32 Ho Chi Minh 505.62 508.68 -0.60 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.07 424.10 -9.20 Singapore 3127.29 3167.08 -1.26 Kuala Lumpur 1835.49 1688.95 +8.68 Bangkok 1327.13 1391.93 -4.66 Jakarta 4202.83 4316.69 -2.64 Manila -- 5812.73 +0.73 Ho Chi Minh 505.62 413.73 +22.21 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 78,827,000 213,484,187 Kuala Lumpur 43,420,400 123,913,607 Bangkok 3,533,954 5,640,192 Jakarta 1,852,324,500 3,114,205,483 Ho Chi Minh 91,414 97,074