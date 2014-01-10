BANGKOK, Jan 10 Thai stocks posted modest losses
on Friday as some large caps, including PTT and Krung
Thai Bank regained early lost ground, while Indonesian
shares ended at their highest in one week, helped by inflows and
a rise in the rupiah.
The Thai SET index eased 0.22 percent, with a 2.5
percent gain on the week, its first in three. It fell 1.4
percent at one point, as investors remained wary of domestic
political tensions ahead of a major anti-government protest on
Monday.
Foreign investors were net sellers of 1.1 billion baht
($33.3 million), trimming their net buying on the week to $73
million, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.3 percent to
4,254.97, the highest close since Jan. 3, erasing its weekly
loss to 0.06 percent. Banking shares were actively traded, with
shares of Bank Mandiri up almost 6 percent.
Jakarta brought in net inflows of $7.92 million on the day,
while the rupiah edged up 0.25 percent on Friday.
Others in the region ended mixed ahead of Friday's U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report. Payrolls are forecast to have risen by
a solid 196,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, just below November's count of 203,000.
Singapore was down 0.05 percent on the day, while
rising 0.4 percent on the week. Malaysia eased 0.09
percent on the day and was down 0.4 percent on the week. The
Philippines dropped 1.6 percent on the day, taking its
weekly loss to 1.8 percent.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.38 percent, and
was the region's outperformer with a weekly gain of 2.7 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 381.45 381.27 +0.05
Singapore 3143.87 3145.41 -0.05
Kuala Lumpur 1826.61 1828.21 -0.09
Bangkok 1255.45 1258.26 -0.22
Jakarta 4254.97 4201.22 +1.28
Manila 5842.88 5937.51 -1.59
Ho Chi Minh 518.94 516.98 +0.38
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 381.45 388.37 -1.78
Singapore 3143.87 3167.43 -0.74
Kuala Lumpur 1826.61 1866.96 -2.16
Bangkok 1255.45 1298.71 -3.33
Jakarta 4254.97 4274.18 -0.45
Manila 5842.88 5889.83 -0.80
Ho Chi Minh 518.94 504.63 +2.84
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 185,160,800 179,644,990
Kuala Lumpur 114,671,400 102,383,417
Bangkok 4,277,621 5,091,586
Jakarta 2,963,737,800 2,861,703,257
Manila 38,649 67,630
Ho Chi Minh 107,180 85,701