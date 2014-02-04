BANGKOK, Feb 4 Philippine and Malaysian shares
underperformed the rest of Southeast Asia on Tuesday, pressured
by foreign outflows after weak U.S. manufacturing data, while
Thai stocks retreated after the Feb. 2 elections failed to
resolve a political deadlock.
The Thai SET index ended down 1.2 percent in thin
trading on prospects of more political turmoil as the opposition
Democrat Party said it would seek a court ruling on whether
Sunday's election was unconstitutional.
The market racked up gains of more than 2 percent from
Friday through Monday, helped in part by buying from domestic
institutions though foreign investors were net sellers during
the period.
Fitch Ratings said further prolongation or intensification
of the five-month political standoff could raise the risk of a
lasting negative effect on economic performance and financial
stability relative to its rating peers.
Asian shares skidded on Tuesday as sentiment was weak after
data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply in
January on the back of the biggest drop in new orders in 33
years.
Indonesia's index closed down 0.8 percent at a
one-week low, the Philippine main index dropped 2.2
percent to around three-week lows, while Malaysia
slipped 1.4 percent to its lowest since October 2013.
Foreign investors sold shares in the Philippines and
Malaysia worth a net 1.11 billion peso ($24.5 million) and 556
million ringgit ($166 million) respectively, stock exchange and
Thomson Reuters data showed.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 374.95 377.43 -0.66
Singapore 2965.80 2990.95 -0.84
Kuala Lumpur 1778.83 1804.03 -1.40
Bangkok 1276.84 1292.81 -1.24
Jakarta 4352.26 4386.26 -0.78
Manila 5886.01 6015.30 -2.15
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 374.95 388.37 -3.46
Singapore 2965.80 3167.43 -6.37
Kuala Lumpur 1778.83 1866.96 -4.72
Bangkok 1276.84 1298.71 -1.68
Jakarta 4352.26 4274.18 +1.83
Manila 5886.01 5889.83 -0.06
Ho Chi Minh -- 504.63 +10.28
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 251,984,700 172,947,497
Kuala Lumpur 168,483,400 114,741,027
Bangkok 3,283,550 4,572,696
Jakarta 2,348,695,600 2,812,584,063
Manila 100,285 71,092