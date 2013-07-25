BANGKOK, July 25 Thailand's benchmark SET index
tumbled 3 percent on Thursday, its worst single-day drop
in six weeks, as caution over domestic political developments
spurred late selling, while other markets in Southeast Asia
edged lower tracking global equities.
Brokers said Thai political sentiment turned sour ahead of a
parliamentary session next month which will consider a number of
key bills related to investment and political issues, including
an amnesty bill.
The SET index closed at 1,456.68, the lowest in more than
one week. Large caps topped losers, with Advanced Info Service
Pcl and Airports of Thailand Pcl both sliding
nearly 5 percent.
Among underperformers, Jakarta's Composite Index
finished down 0.9 percent amid concerns about the rupiah's
weakness.
In the Philippines, the main index posted modest fall
of 0.06 percent before the Philippine central bank's decision to
keep its key policy rate at 3.5 percent as expected.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 432.16 439.12 -1.41
Singapore 3235.68 3274.76 -1.19
Kuala Lumpur 1808.42 1810.00 -0.09
Bangkok 1456.68 1501.36 -2.98
Jakarta 4674.11 4718.10 -0.93
Manila 6800.11 6804.16 -0.06
Ho Chi Minh 491.78 494.18 -0.49
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 432.16 424.10 +1.90
Singapore 3235.68 3167.08 +2.17
Kuala Lumpur 1808.42 1688.95 +7.07
Bangkok 1456.68 1391.93 +4.65
Jakarta 4674.11 4316.69 +8.28
Manila 6800.11 5812.73 +16.99
Ho Chi Minh 491.78 413.73 +18.86
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 244,969,100 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 128,146,300 160,118,597
Bangkok 14,494,908 10,153,131
Jakarta 2,546,029,500 3,581,608,450
Manila 104,650 114,736
Ho Chi Minh 42,246 51,850