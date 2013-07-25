BANGKOK, July 25 Thailand's benchmark SET index tumbled 3 percent on Thursday, its worst single-day drop in six weeks, as caution over domestic political developments spurred late selling, while other markets in Southeast Asia edged lower tracking global equities. Brokers said Thai political sentiment turned sour ahead of a parliamentary session next month which will consider a number of key bills related to investment and political issues, including an amnesty bill. The SET index closed at 1,456.68, the lowest in more than one week. Large caps topped losers, with Advanced Info Service Pcl and Airports of Thailand Pcl both sliding nearly 5 percent. Among underperformers, Jakarta's Composite Index finished down 0.9 percent amid concerns about the rupiah's weakness. In the Philippines, the main index posted modest fall of 0.06 percent before the Philippine central bank's decision to keep its key policy rate at 3.5 percent as expected. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 432.16 439.12 -1.41 Singapore 3235.68 3274.76 -1.19 Kuala Lumpur 1808.42 1810.00 -0.09 Bangkok 1456.68 1501.36 -2.98 Jakarta 4674.11 4718.10 -0.93 Manila 6800.11 6804.16 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh 491.78 494.18 -0.49 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 432.16 424.10 +1.90 Singapore 3235.68 3167.08 +2.17 Kuala Lumpur 1808.42 1688.95 +7.07 Bangkok 1456.68 1391.93 +4.65 Jakarta 4674.11 4316.69 +8.28 Manila 6800.11 5812.73 +16.99 Ho Chi Minh 491.78 413.73 +18.86 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 244,969,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 128,146,300 160,118,597 Bangkok 14,494,908 10,153,131 Jakarta 2,546,029,500 3,581,608,450 Manila 104,650 114,736 Ho Chi Minh 42,246 51,850