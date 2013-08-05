BANGKOK, Aug 5 Thai stocks posted modest gains on Monday, helped by selective buying in shares such as Home Product Center and PTT Global Chemical, while most others in Southeast Asia retreated due to holiday-thinned demand. The region pushed higher in earlier trade, in line with broader Asia, as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted expectations that the monetary stimulus programme in the United States would remain in place. The Thai main SET index pared earlier losses to rise 0.24 percent, with trading most active in shares of building materials retailer Home Product Center Pcl amid optimism about a stake-sale plan by its key shareholders. The late rebound lifted the year-to-date gain for the Thai benchmark to 2.3 percent. The SET is still Southeast Asia's worst performer. Thai market sentiment has been affected by political concerns and weaker economic outlook which would affect corporate earnings growth, CIMB said in a research report dated Aug. 4. "We are 'neutral' on Thailand. Midterm fundamentals remain intact although the near term outlook is clouded by the downside risks to growth and rising political noise," the broker said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.68 422.88 +0.43 Singapore 3241.79 3254.13 -0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1785.14 1782.51 +0.15 Bangkok 1424.31 1420.94 +0.24 Manila 6509.73 6533.95 -0.37 Ho Chi Minh 493.66 494.66 -0.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.68 424.10 +0.14 Singapore 3241.79 3167.08 +2.36 Kuala Lumpur 1785.14 1688.95 +5.70 Bangkok 1424.31 1391.93 +2.33 Jakarta -- 4316.69 +7.51 Manila 6509.73 5812.73 +11.99 Ho Chi Minh 493.66 413.73 +19.32 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 179,822,300 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 120,836,500 162,892,437 Bangkok 4,710,745 10,189,001 Manila 54,496 105,206 Ho Chi Minh 29,582 47,343 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)