BANGKOK, Aug 5 Thai stocks posted modest gains
on Monday, helped by selective buying in shares such as Home
Product Center and PTT Global Chemical,
while most others in Southeast Asia retreated due to
holiday-thinned demand.
The region pushed higher in earlier trade, in line with
broader Asia, as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data boosted expectations that the monetary stimulus programme
in the United States would remain in place.
The Thai main SET index pared earlier losses to rise
0.24 percent, with trading most active in shares of building
materials retailer Home Product Center Pcl amid optimism about a
stake-sale plan by its key shareholders.
The late rebound lifted the year-to-date gain for the Thai
benchmark to 2.3 percent. The SET is still Southeast Asia's
worst performer.
Thai market sentiment has been affected by political
concerns and weaker economic outlook which would affect
corporate earnings growth, CIMB said in a research report dated
Aug. 4.
"We are 'neutral' on Thailand. Midterm fundamentals remain
intact although the near term outlook is clouded by the downside
risks to growth and rising political noise," the broker said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 424.68 422.88 +0.43
Singapore 3241.79 3254.13 -0.38
Kuala Lumpur 1785.14 1782.51 +0.15
Bangkok 1424.31 1420.94 +0.24
Manila 6509.73 6533.95 -0.37
Ho Chi Minh 493.66 494.66 -0.20
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 424.68 424.10 +0.14
Singapore 3241.79 3167.08 +2.36
Kuala Lumpur 1785.14 1688.95 +5.70
Bangkok 1424.31 1391.93 +2.33
Jakarta -- 4316.69 +7.51
Manila 6509.73 5812.73 +11.99
Ho Chi Minh 493.66 413.73 +19.32
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 179,822,300 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 120,836,500 162,892,437
Bangkok 4,710,745 10,189,001
Manila 54,496 105,206
Ho Chi Minh 29,582 47,343
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)