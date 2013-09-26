BANGKOK, Sept 26 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as investors were cautious due to the budget battle in the United States, with the Indonesian benchmark index reversing earlier gains as short-term players locked quick gains in banking shares. Late selling in stocks of large caps such as Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia weighed on the broader market, with the benchmark index closing a tad lower at 4,405.89. Thai stocks ended down 0.8 percent after rising 1.4 percent in the previous session. Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines extended their losses so far on the week to the lowest close in more than one week. Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 573.9 billion rupiah ($49.97 million) and Malaysian shares a net 77 million ringgit ($23.89 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.79 412.11 -0.56 Singapore 3194.31 3208.58 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1774.16 1784.06 -0.55 Bangkok 1424.76 1436.90 -0.84 Jakarta 4405.89 4406.77 -0.02 Manila 6407.46 6420.42 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 485.11 486.22 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.79 424.10 -3.37 Singapore 3194.31 3167.08 +0.86 Kuala Lumpur 1774.16 1688.95 +5.05 Bangkok 1424.76 1391.93 +2.36 Jakarta 4405.89 4316.69 +2.07 Manila 6407.46 5812.73 +10.23 Ho Chi Minh 485.11 413.73 +17.25 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 169,918,700 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 125,821,100 166,565,667 Bangkok 7,336,474 8,952,172 Jakarta 3,713,120,000 4,515,187,333 Manila 80,302 93,217 Ho Chi Minh 49,671 49,379