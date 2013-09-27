BANGKOK, Sept 27 Most Southeast Asian stocks
posted modest gains on Friday, with domestic-led buying helping
battered markets including Indonesia, which trimmed losses for
the week, but foreign outflows continued amid concern over the
U.S. budget impasse.
Indonesia's main index snapped four days of losses,
ending up 0.4 percent on the day and down 3.5 percent on the
week. It was Southeast Asia's second-worst performer, trailing
Thai stocks, which dropped 4.7 percent on the week.
The region saw some month-end institutional buying that
lifted large caps, brokers said.
Among actively traded stocks, CIMB Group Holdings
edged up 0.4 percent, snapping four days of losses. Bank Mandiri
rose 1.2 percent after a 12 percent drop in the past
five sessions.
Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares for a fourth
session on Friday, taking their net selling for the week to $168
million, while Malaysia recorded $21 million net foreign selling
on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares through
the week, totalling $323 million.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 409.43 409.69 -0.06
Singapore 3210.18 3194.31 +0.50
Kuala Lumpur 1776.16 1774.16 +0.11
Bangkok 1417.49 1424.76 -0.51
Jakarta 4423.72 4405.89 +0.40
Manila 6379.81 6407.46 -0.43
Ho Chi Minh 486.61 485.11 +0.31
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 409.43 424.10 -3.46
Singapore 3210.18 3167.08 +1.36
Kuala Lumpur 1776.16 1688.95 +5.16
Bangkok 1417.49 1391.93 +1.84
Jakarta 4423.72 4316.69 +2.48
Manila 6379.81 5812.73 +9.76
Ho Chi Minh 486.61 413.73 +17.62
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 160,284,700 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 108,505,400 167,380,557
Bangkok 10,132,555 8,946,215
Jakarta 2,654,458,500 4,545,598,017
Manila 81,946 94,421
Ho Chi Minh 47,133 49,842