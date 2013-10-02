BANGKOK, Oct 2 Philippine shares posted their biggest daily gain in nearly two weeks on Wednesday after the Asian Development Bank raised the country's growth forecast, while Thai stocks ended nearly flat after late selling amid foreign inflows into domestic bonds. Philippines is the only country in East and Southeast Asia whose growth forecast was revised up to 7 percent this year from 6 percent in April by the ADB. The country, along with China, is poised to become one of the two fastest-growing nations in the region this year. The Philippine index jumped 2.7 percent on Wednesday. Thailand's key SET index ended nearly unchanged at 1,408.99 after a modest rise in early trading and on the previous session. Selling was most active in shares of Kasikornbank Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl . Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net $65 million on Monday and Tuesday, while buying bonds worth $305 million during the same period, Thomson Reuters and Thai bond association data showed. The government expected a possible impact on the baht from the inflows which could hurt exports in the near term, a government spokesman told reporters after a weekly meeting of Thai economic ministers on Wednesday. "After the U.S. government shutdown, there have been more inflows into Thailand, and a stronger baht. Authorities are keeping an eye on currency movements in order to prevent any impact on exports in the fourth quarter," the official said. The Thai baht led the drop in Asian currencies, coming under pressure after the previous day's sharp slide in gold prices triggered demand for the dollar. Other Southeast Asian stocks came off intra-day highs in light trading, with Indonesia ending up 1 percent and stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam eking out smaller gains. Singapore lost nearly 1 percent, closing at its lowest level in nearly three weeks. Foreign flows were mixed, with Malaysia posting net buying of $2.60 million, Indonesia $2.99 million, while the Philippines saw net selling of $11.5 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. World stock markets began to shake on Wednesday in response to a U.S. government shutdown that shows no signs of ending soon, also sending the dollar to a one-month low against the yen. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 406.16 405.59 +0.14 Singapore 3152.58 3181.50 -0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1770.35 1769.03 +0.07 Bangkok 1408.99 1408.19 +0.06 Jakarta 4387.60 4345.90 +0.96 Manila 6362.26 6197.84 +2.65 Ho Chi Minh 494.39 492.24 +0.44 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 406.16 424.10 -4.23 Singapore 3152.58 3167.08 -0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1770.35 1688.95 +4.82 Bangkok 1408.99 1391.93 +1.23 Jakarta 4387.60 4316.69 +1.64 Manila 6362.26 5812.73 +9.45 Ho Chi Minh 494.39 413.73 +19.50 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 229,397,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 109,131,000 169,361,110 Bangkok 6,444,510 8,912,161 Jakarta 3,185,435,000 4,419,049,083 Manila 81,788 95,572 Ho Chi Minh 77,328 50,903