BANGKOK, Oct 3 The Philippine index hit a
one-week closing high on Thursday as Moody's sovereign rating
upgrade lifted appetite for the emerging market, while stocks in
Thailand and Indonesia marked their third day of gains as large
caps further recouped losses.
The Philippines earned its third investment-grade upgrade in
about five months after Moody's raised the country's sovereign
debt rating by a notch to Baa3, a widely expected move that will
further boost the country's allure among foreign investors.
The Philippine main index finished up 0.4 percent at
6,387.65. Metropolitan Bank & Trust shares rose 0.7
percent, after Moody's upgraded it along with three other
Philippine banks.
The benchmark climbed almost 1 percent but dropped on
profit-taking. Analysts said the upgrade was largely in line
with expectations.
"The upgrade was signalled earlier ... so the muted
reaction. I think strong corporate performance will be sustained
given the high-growth trajectory cited by Moody's," said Luz
Lorenzo, head of research at Maybank ATR Kim Eng Securities.
The Thai SET index and Indonesia's key index
hovered around one-week closing highs as shares in Siam
Commercial Bank rose on short-covering, while PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia gained for a third day.
Traders said the rise in Indonesia's index was in part due
to optimism about foreign reserves data expected to be released
on Friday.
"Jakarta's Composite Index extended gains today in
anticipation of stable or higher foreign reserves announcement
expected tomorrow," said John Teja, director of Ciptadana
Securities.
Several markets saw foreign outflows amid concerns about the
U.S. government shutdown. The Philippines saw net foreign
selling of $1.20 million, Malaysia's was $20.14 million, while
for Indonesia, the number was $846,500, according to Thomson
Reuters and stock exchange data.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 409.77 406.07 +0.91
Singapore 3144.79 3152.58 -0.25
Kuala Lumpur 1771.37 1770.35 +0.06
Bangkok 1429.18 1408.99 +1.43
Jakarta 4418.64 4387.60 +0.71
Manila 6387.65 6362.26 +0.40
Ho Chi Minh 492.30 494.39 -0.42
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 409.77 424.10 -3.38
Singapore 3144.79 3167.08 -0.70
Kuala Lumpur 1771.37 1688.95 +4.88
Bangkok 1429.18 1391.93 +2.68
Jakarta 4418.64 4316.69 +2.36
Manila 6387.65 5812.73 +9.89
Ho Chi Minh 492.30 413.73 +18.99
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 138,347,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 73,213,800 162,646,763
Bangkok 9,574,343 8,875,887
Jakarta 2,671,040,000 4,355,539,817
Manila 80,721 95,734
Ho Chi Minh 62,671 51,284