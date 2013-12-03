Dec 3 Thai shares gained on Tuesday on hopes of
easing political tension after the government ordered police to
avoid violence, while other Southeast Asian equities ended mixed
due to worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon trim its
stimulus.
Thailand's SET index gained 0.7 percent, led by
financials, to end at a near two-week high.
Thailand's government ordered police on Tuesday to stop
confronting protesters demanding the resignation of the prime
minister, raising hopes that days of political violence may end,
but the leader of the campaign said the fight would go on.
Foreign investors, however, sold 5.92 billion baht ($184.02
million) worth of Thai shares, extending foreign outflows to
18.61 billion baht in the last five sessions.
Malaysia's broader index hit a record high of
1,840.12, surpassing its earlier peak of 1,826.22 touched in
May. The index ended up 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.6 percent in
surging liquidity as investors were hoping for government
approval of higher foreign ownership in listed firms.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended weaker by
0.03 percent, while Jakarta shares lost 0.8 percent,
underperforming most regional stocks. The Philippine index
dropped 0.7 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 400.80 401.65 -0.21
Singapore 3187.67 3188.76 -0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1824.29 1818.15 +0.34
Bangkok 1383.89 1374.26 +0.70
Jakarta 4288.76 4321.98 -0.77
Manila 6179.50 6223.37 -0.70
Ho Chi Minh 511.62 508.53 +0.61
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 400.80 424.10 -5.49
Singapore 3187.67 3167.08 +0.65
Kuala Lumpur 1824.29 1688.95 +8.01
Bangkok 1383.89 1391.93 -0.58
Jakarta 4288.76 4316.69 -0.65
Manila 6179.50 5812.73 +6.31
Ho Chi Minh 511.62 413.73 +23.66
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.