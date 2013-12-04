Dec 4 All Southeast Asian markets fell on Wednesday as the prospects for an early reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus prompted investors to sell their risky assets ahead of U.S. jobs data later this week. The Philippines' main stock index fell 1.2 percent to a one-week low, led by financials. Jakarta's Composite Index lost 1.1 percent, also led by financials. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.9 percent to a near two-month low. Unexpectedly strong factory activity data from United States released last week has renewed the possibility of the Fed starting to taper its asset buying programme sooner than expected. Investors are waiting for more clarity from U.S. employment data out on Friday. Many analysts expect the Fed to take a decision on reducing its bond purchases at its March meeting, but some think that could be brought forward to January, or at the extreme, later this month, if the employment data comes in strong. Thailand's stock market, which saw over 18.6 billion baht ($578.4 million) of foreign outflows in five straight sessions through Tuesday, edged down 0.5 percent from a near two-week closing high. Thai financial markets calmed down on easing political tensions after the country's navy chief ruled out a coup following days of anti-government protests. Malaysia's broader index, which hit an intraday record high on Tuesday, edged down 0.1 percent with $50.92 million in foreign outflows. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.1 percent down from a near six-month closing high as stocks moved in mixed directions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 396.98 401.76 -0.94 Singapore 3160.70 3187.67 -0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1821.90 1824.29 -0.13 Bangkok 1376.63 1383.89 -0.52 Jakarta 4241.30 4288.76 -1.11 Manila 6105.23 6179.50 -1.20 Ho Chi Minh 510.88 511.62 -0.14 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 396.98 424.10 -6.39 Singapore 3160.70 3167.08 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1821.90 1688.95 +7.87 Bangkok 1376.63 1391.93 -1.10 Jakarta 4241.30 4316.69 -1.75 Manila 6105.23 5812.73 +5.03 Ho Chi Minh 510.88 413.73 +23.48 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.