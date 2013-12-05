Dec 5 Most Southeast Asian markets ended weaker on Thursday with Philippines and Singapore underperforming the region as fears over a possible reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus dented the sentiment, a day ahead of U.S. job data. The Philippines' main stock index fell 1.2 percent to a more than one-week low, Singapore's Straits Times Index lost 1.2 percent to a near three-month low, and Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent to its lowest since Sept. 9. Analysts said investors were waiting for more clarity from U.S. employment data on Friday after unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity data released last week has renewed the possibility of the U.S. Fed starting to taper its asset buying programme sooner than expected. Many analysts expect the Fed to take a decision on reducing its latest bond purchases, at its March meeting, but some think that could be brought forward to January, or at the extreme, later this month, if the employment data comes in strong. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dipped 0.2 percent, pulled down by banks before expected share sales by exchange-traded funds. Bucking the trend, Malaysia's broader index closed 0.2 percent higher at a record closing high of 1,824.86, despite a $59.19 million foreign outflow. The index hit an intraday record high on Tuesday. Thailand's stock market, which saw over $664.60 million of foreign outflows in six straight sessions through Wednesday due to political tensions, was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.98 396.95 -0.50 Singapore 3124.38 3160.70 -1.15 Kuala Lumpur 1824.86 1821.90 +0.16 Bangkok - 1376.63 - Jakarta 4216.89 4241.30 -0.58 Manila 6030.95 6105.23 -1.22 Ho Chi Minh 510.03 510.88 -0.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.98 424.10 -6.87 Singapore 3124.38 3167.08 -1.35 Kuala Lumpur 1824.86 1688.95 +8.05 Bangkok 1376.63 1391.93 -1.10 Jakarta 4216.89 4316.69 -2.31 Manila 6030.95 5812.73 +3.75 Ho Chi Minh 510.03 413.73 +23.48 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.