Dec 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker on Friday as uncertainty over a possible reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus hit sentiment ahead of U.S. jobs data, while Thailand underperformed the region due to political tensions. The Thai stock market fell 1.1 percent to the lowest since its Nov. 28 close, led by financials and energy shares. Bangkok has suffered a net outflow of $115.45 million on Friday, extending the net foreign selling to more than $780 million in seven straight sessions through Friday. The market was closed for a holiday on Thursday. Lingering political unrest and uncertainty over further tension in Bangkok hit investor sentiment though there was calm on Friday as protesters seeking to topple Thailand's government stayed off the streets after halting their demonstration the day before out of respect for the king on his birthday. Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 0.9 percent to a three-month closing low, while Singapore's Straits Times Index lost 0.3 percent, ending near a three-month low. The markets have been factoring in concerns ahead of the U.S. jobs data that could make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in Fed stimulus. The Philippine index fell 0.3 percent to its lowest since Nov. 25. Malaysia, bucking the trend, closed 0.1 percent up at a record closing high, despite a $62.13 million outflow on Friday. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged as blue chips moved in different directions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 392.82 395.00 -0.55 Singapore 3114.17 3124.38 -0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1826.95 1824.86 +0.11 Bangkok 1361.57 1376.63 -1.09 Jakarta 4180.79 4216.89 -0.86 Manila 6014.94 6090.95 -0.27 Ho Chi Minh 510.12 510.03 +0.02 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 392.82 424.10 -7.38 Singapore 3114.17 3167.08 -1.67 Kuala Lumpur 1826.95 1688.95 +8.17 Bangkok 1361.57 1391.93 -2.18 Jakarta 4180.79 4316.69 -3.15 Manila 6014.94 5812.73 +3.48 Ho Chi Minh 510.12 413.73 +23.30 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.