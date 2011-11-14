* Foreign inflows across the region
* Thai stocks rally on demand after flooding
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 14 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets climbed more than 1 percent on Monday as
commodity-related stocks gained, while flood-hit Thai stocks hit
seven-week highs due to optimism about a rise in consumer demand
and government spending once the flooding ends.
Easing concern about political deadlock in Greece and Italy
has improved the investment climate, spurring fund flows into
the region even though the euro zone debt crisis is far from
over.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1.3 percent by 1002 GMT.
"The problem in the euro zone is too complicated. But one
thing for sure is that the euro zone will do whatever they need
to do to protect the zone," said Vikas Kawatra, managing
director of institutional sales at Kim Eng Securities in
Bangkok.
Buying interest was relatively thin, with turnover for most
markets falling below the monthly average.
Foreign-led buying sent shares in Thailand,
Indonesia and the Philippines more than 1 percent
higher while Malaysia ended up 0.7 percent.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange dropped 1.15
percent, extending its losses into a sixth session, weighed down
by selling in blue chips by institutions.
Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 1.4
percent, led by a 3 percent rise in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
after the palm oil firm reported higher third-quarter
earnings.
Most palm oil shares rallied as Malaysian palm oil futures
climbed to a near-five-month high.
Singapore-listed Noble Group, Malaysia's IOI
Corporation Bhd and Indonesia's PT Astra Agro Lestari
Tbk each gained more than 2 percent.
In Bangkok, top cement maker Siam Cement Pcl rose
almost 1 percent, adding to last week's 3.2 percent climb, on
hopes for strong cement demand for rebuilding after flooding.
Expectations of strong demand for consumer products and
other necessities boosted consumer stocks, too, led by a 4.1
percent gain in Loxley Pcl.
Among the bright spots, Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd
rose as much as 1.3 percent as it reported a 25
percent increase in first-quarter net profit, riding on the
region's economic growth.
Indonesia reported $31 million in inflows, Malaysia had 64
million ringgit ($20.4 million), the Philippines $11.6 million
and Thailand $51.3 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange
data showed.
(Additional reporting by Vietnam bureau; Editing by Alan
Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2830.14 2790.94 +1.40
Kuala Lumpur 1478.87 1468.75 +0.69
Bangkok 984.28 970.97 +1.37
Jakarta 3833.04 3778.89 +1.43
Manila 4356.87 4312.96 +1.02
Hanoi 391.74 396.30 -1.15
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2830.14 3190.04 -11.28
Kuala Lumpur 1478.87 1518.91 -2.64
Bangkok 984.28 1032.76 -4.69
Jakarta 3833.04 3703.51 +3.50
Manila 4356.87 4201.14 +3.71
Hanoi 391.74 484.66 -19.17
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 375,087,100 400,546,407
Kuala Lumpur 98,682,900 110,401,333
Bangkok 3,555,611 3,437,810
Jakarta 3,433,650,000 4,126,904,400
Manila 196,507 321,676
Hanoi 37,097 29,729