By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 15 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets drifted lower on Tuesday as players cashed in quick
gains in commodities-related stocks, with lingering euro zone
debt concerns denting sentiment across the region.
Short-term traders dominated light market trading while
long-term investors nibbled on stocks with good earnings
potential and dividends, supported by strong domestic demand.
Trade would remain choppy in the near term due to doubts
about the debt situation in Europe, brokers said.
"What's happening in Europe will continue to dictate market
performance everywhere ... There's still a lot of problems in
Europe. It's difficult to believe that things will be quickly
solved," said Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities in
Jakarta.
Jakarta's Composite Index eased 0.5 percent to
3,813.84, reversing part of Monday's 1.4 percent climb. The
market's positive fundamentals should warrant some gains, with
Su seeing a target for the index in 2011 at 4,000 and a 2012
target of 4,650.
Singapore fell 0.7 percent, Malaysia edged
down 0.1 percent and Vietnam fell 1 percent while stocks
in Thailand and the Philippines edged up 0.1
percent and 0.16 percent respectively.
Asian shares in general fell on Tuesday as a rise in euro
zone bond yields reflected lingering doubts about the ability of
politicians in Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms
to resolve their debt crises and win market confidence.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1 percent as of 0907 GMT.
The global uncertainty kept investors in most countries on
the sidelines, with turnover in Singapore and Indonesia around
half their monthly average.
Palm oil shares were among losers in the region due to lower
Malaysian palm oil futures.
Singapore-listed Noble Group and Malaysia's IOI
Corporation Bhd each fell more than 1 percent after
Monday's gains of more than 2 percent.
In Singapore, budget carrier Tiger Airways dropped
nearly 3 percent after it warned of a significant net loss for
the fiscal year ending March 2012.
Bright spots in the region were telecom stocks that were
expected to pay out good dividends. Top Thai mobile phone firm
Advanced Info Service Pcl rose 2.2 percent and
Malaysia's DiGi.Com Bhd gained 1.63 percent.
Fund flows were mixed. Malaysia reported 10.95 million
ringgit ($3.5 million) in outflows while the Philippines and
Indonesia had $13.3 million and $0.5 million in inflows
respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2811.58 2830.14 -0.66
Kuala Lumpur 1477.22 1478.87 -0.11
Bangkok 984.97 984.28 +0.07
Jakarta 3813.84 3833.04 -0.50
Manila 4363.73 4356.87 +0.16
Hanoi 387.87 391.74 -0.99
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2811.58 3190.04 -11.86
Kuala Lumpur 1477.22 1518.91 -2.74
Bangkok 984.97 1032.76 -4.63
Jakarta 3813.84 3703.51 +2.98
Manila 4363.73 4201.14 +3.87
Hanoi 387.87 484.66 -19.97
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 232,247,400 403,277,320
Kuala Lumpur 73,802,100 109,361,170
Bangkok 3,522,926 3,457,452
Jakarta 2,240,511,500 4,122,673,500
Manila 383,578 306,650
Hanoi 37,105 29,982