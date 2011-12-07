* Region sees across sector buying
* Hopes grow for Europe debt deal but caution remains
* Thai stocks poised for 7th straight gain
By Viparat Jantraprap
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 Most Southeast Asian
stock markets rose on Wednesday on optimism that European
leaders will take strong steps to resolve the region's debt
crisis at a summit later this week.
Buyers looked for counters which were expected to show
resilience in the face of global economic weakness, especially
those which have been left with undemanding valuations after
recent losses, brokers said.
Leading gainers, Thailand's benchmark SET index rose
1.6 percent to the highest in three months, while Singapore's
Straits Times Index finished up 1.2 percent, also
hovering around their highest since mid-November.
The Thai market extended its recent gains to a seventh
consecutive session and is expected to advance further by
year-end, strategists said.
Sukit Udomsirikul strategist at broker SCB Securities
expected fund buying to lend support.
"Foreign investors and domestic institutions would be
buying. The EU summit this week is an overall positive
development of the debt crisis in the continent. We have seen
some short covering activity so far," he said.
Jakarta's Composite Index rebounded 1.1 percent
after Tuesday's 0.7 percent loss, while the Philippine's main
index rose 0.8 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent loss the
day before.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the Philippines added
$11.5 million in inflows, bringing inflows so far this month to
$110 million.
The Philippine stock market gained 2.7 percent so far this
year, making it Asia's best performer.
Stocks in Malaysia edged up 0.1 percent while
Vietnam fell for a second day, easing 0.8 percent.
Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that
the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure
European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for
resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later
this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.3 percent by 0927 GMT.
But gains have been capped by wariness that any agreement
among fractious European leaders may again prove too nebulous
and too conservative to halt the global fallout from the
region's debt crisis.
Among individual stocks, Singapore property developer
CapitaLand Ltd rose 2.4 percent, buoyed by hopes it
could benefit from spinning off of its assets into trusts and as
its valuations looked cheaper than its peers.
Thai refiner IRPC Pcl surged 7.6 percent, its
biggest daily gain since January, on expectations that stronger
margins for some of its petrochemical products will boost
profitability next year.
Among gainers, Indonesia's top firm PT Astra International
Tbk rose 1.8 percent and Malaysia's Pavilion Real
Estate Investment Trust Bhd made a positive trading
debut, ending at 1.02 ringgit against an initial public offering
price of 90 sen each.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2782.55 2749.24 +1.21
Kuala Lumpur 1482.99 1480.92 +0.14
Bangkok 1046.73 1030.77 +1.55
Jakarta 3793.24 3752.67 +1.08
Manila 4315.17 4282.77 +0.76
Hanoi 387.21 390.20 -0.77
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2782.55 3190.04 -12.77
Kuala Lumpur 1482.99 1518.91 -2.36
Bangkok 1046.73 1032.76 +1.35
Jakarta 3793.24 3703.51 +2.42
Manila 4315.17 4201.14 +2.17
Hanoi 387.21 484.66 -20.11
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 289,267,900 369,202,623
Kuala Lumpur 130,764,300 104,197,830
Bangkok 4,742,087 3,136,569
Jakarta 3,051,857,000 2,958,369,183
Manila 104,417 354,315
Hanoi 30,864 31,607