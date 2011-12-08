* Singapore, Malaysia hit 1 week lows
* New rules hit Singapore property firms
* Foreigners buy Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur
By Viparat Jantraprap
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Thursday, anxious about coming key events in
the euro zone and as doubts emerged about the ability of
European leaders to agree on a plan to tackle that region's debt
crisis.
Market players cashed in recent gainers, sending stocks in
Singapore and Malaysia to the lowest in one
week, sliding 1.95 percent and 0.68 percent, respectively.
A surprise announcement by the city-state's government on
new steps to cool property prices whacked shares of property
developers.
The emerging sharemarkets were largely dominated by domestic
trading of stocks, with late bargain hunting helping erase some
losses in Thailand and Indonesia.
The Thai SET index and Jakarta's Composite Index
both edged down 0.3 percent.
"There's nothing changed in the morning and evening. It's
just a little bit of flows," said Vikas Kawatra, managing
director of institutional sales at Maybank Kim Eng Securities
(Thailand) in Bangkok.
Philippine stocks ended nearly flat while Vietnam's
stocks fell for a third session, dropping 1.44 percent.
Asian shares fell on Thursday, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dropping 0.7
percent, by 0957 GMT.
Singapore-listed CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's
largest developer, plunged 7.3 percent, while No.2 ranked City
Developments Ltd dropped 8.4 percent.
Thailand's top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl
rose up 0.3 percent after saying it expected
double-digit growth in sales in 2012 to more than $13 billion
due to post-flood demand for cement and building materials.
Indonesia experienced an inflow of $22 million inflows on
Thursday to add to the $238 million it had during the previous
three sessions. The Philippines, which received $110 million the
last six days, got another $14.2 million on Thursday, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought 39.47
million ringgit ($12.63 million) worth of shares on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2728.31 2782.55 -1.95
Kuala Lumpur 1472.92 1482.99 -0.68
Bangkok 1043.24 1046.73 -0.33
Jakarta 3781.76 3793.24 -0.30
Manila 4312.89 4315.17 -0.05
Hanoi 381.63 387.21 -1.44
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2728.31 3190.04 -14.47
Kuala Lumpur 1472.92 1518.91 -3.03
Bangkok 1043.24 1032.76 +1.01
Jakarta 3781.76 3703.51 +2.11
Manila 4312.89 4201.14 +2.66
Hanoi 381.63 484.66 -21.26
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 244,483,900 369,256,050
Kuala Lumpur 69,448,700 106,161,717
Bangkok 4,467,161 3,214,461
Jakarta 2,994,965,500 2,958,822,467
Manila 151,673 353,919
Hanoi 41,698 31,793