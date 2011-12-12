* EU's effort to end debt crisis boost sentiment * Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur gain; others down * Philippines sees inflow; Malaysia, Indonesia see outflow * Thailand closed for holiday By Shihar Aneez Dec 12 Major Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday on the European Union's deal to pursue stricter budget rules, but investors remained cautious and concerned about whether Europe is taking sufficient steps to resolve its debt crisis. Indonesia gained 0.9 percent, Singapore edged up 0.3 percent and Malaysia rose 0.5 percent. But the Philippines and Vietnam closed down 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. Thailand was closed on Monday for a holiday. Monday's regional trading showed that while most stocks gained, the mood remains "fairly cautious" because of sentiment and concern about Europe, said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based regional economist at CIMB-GK Research. He noted that the euro zone is still facing potential downgrades, which is one factor undercutting optimism generated by Friday's Europe summit. Other analysts said most fund mangers were in a holiday mood ahead of Christmas celebrations and strong interest in stocks was lacking ahead of closure of books for the year. Despite gains, Indonesia and Malaysia on Monday saw net foreign outflow of $20.6 million and $10.6 million respectively. Manila had a net inflow of $4.7 million. Trading volumes were thin in Singapore, Malaysia, and Philippines compared to their respective 30-day average volume, but Indonesia's volume was 1.34 times its 30-day average. "The EU agreeing to a fiscal compact on Friday just didn't do much for local market," said John Teja, director of broker Ciptadana Securities in Jakarta. "I think after riding on the wave of Europe sentiment, a healthy correction is likely in coming days." Anticipation that Indonesia will pass a land acquisition law this month prompted gains for toll road operators Jasa Marga (Persero) m up 1.3 percent, and Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada , which rose 3.3 percent. Construction firms Wijaya Karya Persero and Pembangunan Perumahan (Persero) also jumped more than 24 percent on the expected land acquisition law. Shares of Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) closed 2.6 percent firmer. Stocks which offer attractive yields and stable cash flows still appeal to investors dubious about Europe's progress, traders said. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.27 .7 percent by 0945 GMT. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2701.72 2694.60 +0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1467.10 1460.13 +0.48 Jakarta 3792.15 3759.61 +0.87 Manila 4276.34 4292.50 -0.38 Hanoi 375.30 377.16 -0.49 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2701.72 3190.04 -15.31 Kuala Lumpur 1467.10 1518.91 -3.41 Jakarta 3792.15 3703.51 +2.39 Manila 4276.34 4201.14 +1.79 Hanoi 375.30 484.66 -22.56 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 218,006,100 354,881,460 Kuala Lumpur 63,036,700 104,551,407 Jakarta 3,721,218,000 2,772,040,083 Manila 259,871 348,721 Hanoi 37,717 32,135