* Banks drop after Fitch downgrades European banks
* Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur see outflows; Manila sees inflow
* Indonesia at 3-wk low, Vietnam at 2-1/2-yr low
By Shihar Aneez
Dec 15 Major Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday for the third day, led by banks and commodities
as a decline in Chinese factory output added to worries about
the global economy and Europe's debt crisis.
China's factory output shrank again in December after new
orders fell, a preliminary purchasing managers' survey showed,
entrenching expectations that manufacturers are struggling with
waning global demand and tight domestic credit conditions.
Concern over the situation in the euro zone rose after Fitch
Ratings downgraded five big European banks on Wednesday.
"Uncertainty in the euro zone and worry about a slowdown
will persist," said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based regional
economist at CIMB-GK Research. "Any small move here and there
gets exaggerated."
He said investors and funds would focus on defensive stocks
such as transport and power firms until they see clear signs of
a global recovery.
Indonesia fell 1.3 percent to its lowest since Nov.
29, Singapore lost 1.4 percent to a 10-week closing
low, the Philippines edged down 0.1 percent and Vietnam,
the region's smallest bourse, dropped 0.8 percent to its lowest
close in more than 2-1/2 years.
Thailand and Malaysia, bucking the trend,
edged up 0.1 percent.
Jakarta suffered a net foreign outflow of $73.9 million and
Kuala Lumpur saw $13.9 million leave. Manila enjoyed a net
inflow of $28.3 million.
Traders in Singapore said there were concerns about higher
counterparty risk for Singapore lenders after Fitch Ratings
downgraded five major European banks.
Shares in Singapore's United Overseas Bank and DBS
Group closed down 2.8 percent and 2.1 percent
respectively, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp lost
1.3 percent.
In Bangkok, energy and banks pulled the market down,
although it recovered in the final hour.
Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist at broker Phillip
Securities in Bangkok, said sentiment was quite weak and the
main reason remained the euro zone debt crisis.
"We see no significant direct impact from the situation in
Europe but there should be an indirect impact on fund flows and
market sentiment. With no near-term solutions seen, the market
is likely to be volatile going into the early part of next year
at least," she said.
In Jakarta, blue-chip stocks fell, with Indonesia's biggest
car maker, PT Astra International, slumping 4.1
percent, government-controlled PT Gas Negara slipping
2.4 percent and cigarette producer PT Gudang Garam
easing 2.3 percent.
In Kuala Lumpur, analysts said investors were extremely
cautious and were favouring companies paying decent dividends,
plus gold.
"Asia will not be immune from the West's macro challenges,
but improvements in intra-regional trade and the domestic
consumption cycle will help Asia ride out the tough times
ahead," said Bharat Joshi, assistant investment manager who
helps oversee $5 billion of assets for Aberdeen Asset Management
in Kuala Lumpur.
"It could be a short-term sell-off as investors realise that
Asian companies' balance sheets are a lot stronger and cash
flows are still very healthy."
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 1.8 percent by 0945 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau, Viparat Jantraprap in
Kuala Lumpur and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by
Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2635.25 2672.39 -1.39
Kuala Lumpur 1464.11 1463.12 +0.07
Bangkok 1024.16 1023.48 +0.07
Jakarta 3701.54 3751.60 -1.33
Manila 4282.67 4285.93 -0.08
Hanoi 364.48 377.55 -0.84
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2635.25 3190.04 -17.39
Kuala Lumpur 1464.11 1518.91 -3.61
Bangkok 1024.16 1032.76 -0.83
Jakarta 3701.54 3703.51 -0.05
Manila 4282.67 4201.14 +1.94
Hanoi 367.55 484.66 -24.80
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 273,937,200 332,399,300
Kuala Lumpur 76,528,000 95,340,620
Bangkok 3,906,101 3,312,934
Jakarta 3,275,098,000 2,753,157,933
Manila 116,473 351,305
Hanoi 40,488 32,673