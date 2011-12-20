* Euro zone woes continue to weigh on the region
* Singapore around early October levels
* Fitch's positive report lifts Thai banks
By Viparat Jantraprap
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 Southeast Asian stock
markets were mixed with an easier bias on Tuesday as market
players cashed in any quick gains and remained focused on risks
attached to the unresolved sovereign debt crisis in the euro
zone.
Late selling pulled some markets down from early highs but
volume was light because of the holiday season.
Jakarta's Composite Index gave up an early rise to a
one-week high, ending down 0.5 percent, while Singapore
fell 0.14 percent and has now lost 18 percent this year.
At 0900 GMT, the benchmark Thai SET index was up
0.18 percent but below an intraday two-week high struck earlier.
"People tend to be bearish with a wait-and-see attitude ...
With such volatility in Asian markets, all we can look forward
to is window-dressing by next week," said Jakarta-based analyst
Purwoko Sartono of Panin Sekuritas.
The Philippine index edged up 0.6 percent, closing at
its highest since Nov. 17. Manila reported $47 million in
foreign inflows in the three session to Monday, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Big Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei average,
rose as players bought back shares that had been sold after news
on Monday of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-acific shares outside Japan
inched up 0.12 percent by 0835 GMT.
In Bangkok, weak November trade data dampened sentiment in
manufacturing shares, with electronic component maker Hana
Microelectronic Pcl falling 1 percent and auto-parts
maker Somboon Advance Technology Pcl easing 0.5
percent.
Thailand reported a 12.4 percent contraction in exports in
November from a year before and a 67.5 percent plunge in car
sales as a result of severe flooding.
But Thai banks edged up 0.5 percent after Fitch
Ratings said its outlook on the big lenders was stable despite
the impact of severe flooding and potential risks from a global
economic slowdown.
In contrast, Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
eased 2.1 percent.
A Fitch upgrade of Indonesian banks on Monday continued to
lend support to financial shares there, with PT Bank Rakyat
Indonesia Tbk, among the upgraded banks, rising 1.5
percent..
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Alan Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2614.45 2618.09 -0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1465.17 1477.78 -0.85
Bangkok 1035.63 1033.55 +0.18
(by 0900 GMT)
Jakarta 3752.34 3770.29 -0.48
Manila 4342.18 4318.12 +0.56
Hanoi 365.67 367.40 -0.47
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2614.45 3190.04 -18.04
Kuala Lumpur 1465.17 1518.91 -3.54
Bangkok 1035.63 1032.76 +0.28
(by 0900 GMT)
Jakarta 3752.34 3703.51 +1.32
Manila 4342.18 4201.14 +3.36
Hanoi 365.67 484.66 -24.55
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 227,176,300 320,901,760
Kuala Lumpur 84,750,700 92,949,553
Bangkok 2,928,885 3,473,363
(by 0900 GMT)
Jakarta 4,263,748,500 2,787,041,133
Manila 722,205 333,286
Hanoi 46,463 34,215