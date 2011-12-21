* U.S. data offsets worries over Europe, for now * Commodities-related stocks and financials lead rebound * Region sees weak turnover By Viparat Jantraprap KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 Southeast Asian stock markets climbed higher on Wednesday, cheered by better economic news from the United States, with a rally in global oil prices boosting commodities-related shares across the board. Some traders said regional markets were also supported by news the authorities in Taiwan would step in to support the Taipei bourse after recent volatility. Turnover in Southeast Asia remained weak as the unresolved euro zone debt problems deterred many investors, even though European stocks rallied and the euro was well bid on the day. Most market analysts expect any rally in Southeast Asian bourses to be temporary. "We may see a risk rally into New Year, but once we are into 2012 we see the dark clouds re-forming and the Europe situation deteriorating," said Saxo Bank analyst Andrew Robinson in Singapore. "Under those circumstances we are quite pessimistic on the whole investment scenario in the first quarter," he said. Singapore's Straits Times Index snapped two days of losses to finish 2.25 percent higher at a one-week high. It has slumped 16.2 percent this year due to its relatively large exposure to the global economy. Turnover in Singapore was just half its 30-day average and it was much the same in the Philippines and Thailand as the end-year holidays approached. Stocks in Malaysia rose 1.4 percent and Thailand gained 1 percent, both hovering around two-week highs. Indonesia pushed up to three-week highs, ending up 1.12 percent. The Philippine index edged up 0.6 percent to the highest in more than a month and Vietnam was up 0.56 percent. Gains in Bangkok and Jakarta were led by energy shares. Thailand's second-biggest energy stock, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, jumped 4.2 percent, helped by a minister's comment that it had won bidding for two oil blocks in Myanmar.. Indonesia's PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk surged 6.6 percent. Financials were among the most actively traded stocks elsewhere, with a 3.5 percent climb in Malaysia's AMMB Holdings Bhd and a 1.4 percent gain in Manila's BDO Unibank Inc . (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2673.32 2614.45 +2.25 Kuala Lumpur 1484.98 1465.17 +1.35 Bangkok 1043.75 1033.29 +1.01 Jakarta 3794.27 3752.34 +1.12 Manila 4368.88 4342.18 +0.61 Hanoi 367.72 365.67 +0.56 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2673.32 3190.04 -16.20 Kuala Lumpur 1484.98 1518.91 -2.23 Bangkok 1043.75 1032.76 +1.06 Jakarta 3794.27 3703.51 +2.45 Manila 4368.88 4201.14 +3.99 Hanoi 367.72 484.66 -24.13 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 178,617,500 317,752,250 Kuala Lumpur 98,484,800 92,963,583 Bangkok 2,637,901 3,493,026 (by 0900 GMT) Jakarta 4,370,871,500 2,854,215,950 Manila 170,560 350,802 Hanoi 47,250 34,770