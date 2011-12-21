* U.S. data offsets worries over Europe, for now
* Commodities-related stocks and financials lead rebound
* Region sees weak turnover
By Viparat Jantraprap
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 Southeast Asian stock
markets climbed higher on Wednesday, cheered by better economic
news from the United States, with a rally in global oil prices
boosting commodities-related shares across the board.
Some traders said regional markets were also
supported by news the authorities in Taiwan would step in to
support the Taipei bourse after recent volatility.
Turnover in Southeast Asia remained weak as the
unresolved euro zone debt problems deterred many investors, even
though European stocks rallied and the euro was well bid on the
day.
Most market analysts expect any rally in Southeast Asian
bourses to be temporary.
"We may see a risk rally into New Year, but once we are into
2012 we see the dark clouds re-forming and the Europe situation
deteriorating," said Saxo Bank analyst Andrew Robinson in
Singapore.
"Under those circumstances we are quite pessimistic on the
whole investment scenario in the first quarter," he said.
Singapore's Straits Times Index snapped two days of
losses to finish 2.25 percent higher at a one-week high. It has
slumped 16.2 percent this year due to its relatively large
exposure to the global economy.
Turnover in Singapore was just half its 30-day average and
it was much the same in the Philippines and Thailand as the
end-year holidays approached.
Stocks in Malaysia rose 1.4 percent and Thailand
gained 1 percent, both hovering around two-week highs.
Indonesia pushed up to three-week highs, ending up 1.12
percent.
The Philippine index edged up 0.6 percent to the
highest in more than a month and Vietnam was up 0.56
percent.
Gains in Bangkok and Jakarta were led by energy shares.
Thailand's second-biggest energy stock, PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl, jumped 4.2 percent, helped by a
minister's comment that it had won bidding for two oil blocks in
Myanmar.. Indonesia's PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk
surged 6.6 percent.
Financials were among the most actively traded stocks
elsewhere, with a 3.5 percent climb in Malaysia's AMMB Holdings
Bhd and a 1.4 percent gain in Manila's BDO Unibank Inc
.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan
Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2673.32 2614.45 +2.25
Kuala Lumpur 1484.98 1465.17 +1.35
Bangkok 1043.75 1033.29 +1.01
Jakarta 3794.27 3752.34 +1.12
Manila 4368.88 4342.18 +0.61
Hanoi 367.72 365.67 +0.56
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2673.32 3190.04 -16.20
Kuala Lumpur 1484.98 1518.91 -2.23
Bangkok 1043.75 1032.76 +1.06
Jakarta 3794.27 3703.51 +2.45
Manila 4368.88 4201.14 +3.99
Hanoi 367.72 484.66 -24.13
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 178,617,500 317,752,250
Kuala Lumpur 98,484,800 92,963,583
Bangkok 2,637,901 3,493,026
(by 0900 GMT)
Jakarta 4,370,871,500 2,854,215,950
Manila 170,560 350,802
Hanoi 47,250 34,770