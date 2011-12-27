By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Dec 27 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell in lacklustre holiday trade on Tuesday amid easing
sentiment in the rest of Asia and some selling in recent gainers
like financials and commodities-related shares.
Asian shares eased on Tuesday as investors squared positions
in thin volume before U.S. markets reopen after a long weekend
and investors see fresh data that could offer clues about
prospects for the world's largest economy.
Trading was volatile and rangebound across the region.
Singapore's Straits Times Index edged down 0.1
percent and Jakarta's Composite Index ended 0.2 percent
lower. Before a three-day weekend on Friday, Singapore traded
around one-week high and Indonesia around a one-month high.
Markets took a breather, with the expected window-dressing
activities to boost profiles of institutional investors seen at
their peak last week.
The emerging Asian bourses were poised to trade narrowly
toward the end of the year, brokers in the region said.
"Everyone is in holiday season. I don't think there's going
to be heavy window-dressing as it should have peaked since early
December," said Jakarta-based investment analyst Lanang
Trihardian at broker Syailendra Capital.
Thai SET index extended its losses for a fourth
session, easing 0.4 percent to the lowest in more than one week.
Vietnam fell for a fourth day, sliding 1.4 percent to the
lowest in almost three years.
Philippine shares edged down 0.6 percent at one-week
low. Bucking the trend, stocks in Malaysia recouped
early losses to end up 0.3 percent at around three-week highs.
Among regional losers, Thai Krung Thai Bank Pcl
fell 1.3 percent after Monday's 0.7 percent gain on hopes for
strong loan growth. Indonesia's top gas distributor PT
Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk fell 0.8 percent, after last
week's 3.2 percent rise.
Among bright spots in the region, budget carrier Tiger
Airways climbed 4.1 percent after its CEO made upbeat
comments about its Australian operations and regional ventures.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Martin Petty)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2673.62 2676.47 -0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1500.91 1496.15 +0.32
Bangkok 1028.38 1032.51 -0.40
Jakarta 3789.43 3797.15 -0.20
Manila 4361.43 4387.06 -0.58
Hanoi 347.80 352.68 -1.38
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2673.62 3190.04 -16.19
Kuala Lumpur 1500.91 1518.91 -1.19
Bangkok 1028.38 1032.76 -0.91
Jakarta 3789.43 3703.51 +2.32
Manila 4361.43 4201.14 +3.82
Hanoi 347.80 484.66 -28.24