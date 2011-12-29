* Philippines fares best in Asia this year
* Most markets recoup early losses
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Dec 29 Most Southeast Asian
bourses edged higher on Thursday, helped by late bargain-hunting
in big caps and dividend-yielding stocks such as banks and
telecoms, but trade remained quiet, especially ahead of an
Italian debt auction that kept investors nervous.
The region's markets have been range-bound this week, with
holidays keeping investors away and the euro zone debt crisis
still clouding the global economic outlook.
"It's too early to say that the worst of the European crisis
is over. So investors preferred defensive plays rather than
betting on recovery," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of
investment advisory services for Thanachart Securities in
Bangkok.
Philippine shares rose 0.8 percent on their last
trading day of the year, racking up an annual gain of 4.1
percent, Asia's best performance, helped by the resilience of
Manila's resources sector and a favourable outlook for telecoms
firms.
Top miner Philex Mining Corp surged by nearly 50
percent on the year, the best-performing stock, and Globe
Telecom Inc, the second-biggest telecommunications
firm, jumped 35 percent. It added nearly 5 percent on Thursday.
Manila-based Gregg Llag, an analyst at AB Capital Securities
Inc, attributed the rise on Thursday to year-end window dressing
of investment portfolios but said the outlook for the local
economy was also supportive.
"Investors are optimistic about the resilience of the
Philippine economy and the mining sector because of the
country's large mineral resources. Telecoms was also another
good story for its outlook and dividend returns," he said.
The Philippine bourse is shut on Friday and reopens on
Monday, when other regional markets are closed.
Malaysian shares inched up 0.17 percent to their
highest in more than four months after registering small gains
over the past five sessions. Singapore's main index
edged up 0.2 percent, after an early fall to a one-week low.
Indonesian stocks climbed 1.1 percent, sliding to a
two-week low at one point. Jarkarta is up 2.8 percent on the
year, the second-biggest gainer in Asia after Manila.
Vietnamese stocks ended flat, hovering around their
lowest in almost three years.
Thai stocks extended their drop into a sixth
session, hitting two-week lows. A raft of domestic selling, led
by retail investors and domestic institutions, outweighed buying
by foreign investors this month, the Thai bourse said.
Late buying sent top lender Bangkok Bank Pcl 0.7
percent higher at one point while telecoms firm Total Access
Communication Pcl plunged 20.5 percent to a two-month
low as it traded ex dividend. It hit a record high this month
after announcing a big dividend.
Singaporean electric equipment maker SMB United Ltd.
surged 9.6 percent after a takeover bid by Japan's
Osaki Electric Co.
Asian stocks in general slipped on Thursday, tracking
weakness in the U.S. and European share markets.
The MSCI ex-Japan Asia Pacific index had
shed 0.3 percent by 0930 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan
Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2672.78 2666.25 +0.24
Kuala Lumpur 1506.69 1504.11 +0.17
Bangkok 1023.91 1028.19 -0.42
Jakarta 3808.77 3769.21 +1.05
Manila 4371.96 4336.63 +0.81
Hanoi 350.51 350.66 -0.04
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2672.78 3190.04 -16.21
Kuala Lumpur 1506.69 1518.91 -0.80
Bangkok 1023.91 1032.76 -0.86
Jakarta 3808.77 3703.51 +2.84
Manila 4371.96 4201.14 +4.07
Hanoi 350.51 484.66 -27.68
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 105,408,900 261,291,850
Kuala Lumpur 62,334,700 86,935,130
Bangkok 1,584,958 3,399,239
Jakarta 1,831,899,000 2,848,637,300
Manila 86,200 330,298
Hanoi 48,342 37,643