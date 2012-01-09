* Banks, consumers lead gainers
* S'pore bucks trend; profit-taking seen
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Jan 9 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets posted modest gains on Monday as investors picked
consumer and financial stocks supported by growth at home, with
sentiment reviving after signs of improvement in the German and
U.S. economies.
The region recouped early losses in line with markets
elsewhere in Asia and as the euro recovered after data
showing German exports jumped 2.5 percent in November.
.
Leading gainers, Philippine shares climbed 1.3
percent to five-month highs but in turnover of just 0.22 times
the 30-day average and Thai stocks edged up 0.8 percent
to two-week highs after early weakness as bank shares recovered.
Malaysia's main index was up 0.5 percent, Vietnam
rose 0.8 percent after four losing sessions of more than
4 percent and Indonesia edged up 0.5 percent. Singapore
bucked the trend, falling 0.9 percent.
Traders cited profit-taking after the Singapore bourse
racked up gains in the four previous trading days.
Nagging concerns over the euro zone debt crisis helped keep
risk-averse investors cautious. The weakness of Asian currencies
against the U.S. dollar as investors run to the dollar as a safe
haven may ultimately eat up profits at Southeast Asian firms.
"For Indonesia, fundamentally it remains solid. Our main
concern is about the rupiah weakness because of the stronger
dollar," said Jakarta-based Harry Su, head of research at Bahana
Securities.
Better-than-expected U.S. job data has underpinned hopes
that the world's biggest economy is on a recovery path.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.16 percent at 0933 GMT.
In Bangkok, banking shares rose 0.98 percent, led by
a 1.4 percent rise in the biggest, Bangkok Bank Pcl.
The prospect of higher levies on deposits has hurt the profit
outlook for banks but traders said the sector appeared oversold.
Shares seen as beneficiaries of domestic consumption were
among gainers in the region, with PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
up 2.1 percent and Telekom Malaysia Bhd up
1.04 percent.
In Manila, bank stocks gained amid expectations of lower
interest rates, which could help boost domestic consumption and
demand for loans, said Manila-based Gregg Llag, an analyst at AB
Capital Securities.
Lower Philippine inflation for December bolstered hopes for
a possible rate cut by the Philippine central bank this month,
he said.
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co surged 4.6 percent
and BDP Unibank Inc jumped 4.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan
Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2691.28 2715.59 -0.90
Kuala Lumpur 1521.73 1514.13 +0.50
Bangkok 1044.84 1036.26 +0.83
Jakarta 3889.07 3869.41 +0.51
Manila 4541.60 4483.36 +1.30
Ho Chi Minh 339.32 336.73 +0.77
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2691.28 2646.35 +1.70
Kuala Lumpur 1521.73 1530.73 -0.59
Bangkok 1044.84 1025.32 +1.90
Jakarta 3889.07 3821.99 +1.76
Manila 4541.60 4371.96 +3.88
Ho Chi Minh 339.32 351.55 -3.48
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 293,198,300 224,415,887
Kuala Lumpur 108,655,700 86,314,957
Bangkok 2,862,768 3,223,289
Jakarta 3,548,372,000 3,012,891,383
Manila 50,326 226,257
Ho Chi Minh 171,190 38,182