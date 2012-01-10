* Energy stocks lead gainers due to higher oil prices
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Jan 10 Southeast Asian stock
markets pushed higher on Tuesday as a strong oil market
attracted broad-based buying in commodities-related stocks and
volume picked up, although continuing concern over euro zone
sovereign debt kept foreign inflows in check.
Philippine shares ended up 0.4 percent, hitting an
all-time high at one point, while Indonesia gained 1.3
percent and Thailand rose 0.8 percent, both around
four-month highs.
Vietnam climbed 1.6 percent and Singapore
rose 1.1 percent after Monday's 0.9 percent fall but Malaysia
was flat.
The Malaysian bourse said domestic institutions bought
shares worth a net 35 million ringgit ($11 million) and foreign
investors bought 7.4 million ringgit ($2.35 million).
Foreign investors bought Philippine shares worth $21 million
and sold Thai shares worth a net 1.8 billion baht ($56.68
million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
Garry Evans, HSBC's Global Head of Equity Strategy, was
cautious on Southeast Asia, rating Indonesia and Malaysia as
neutral, the Philippines and Thailand as underweight and
Singapore as the only overweight market.
"ASEAN is a bit over-owned and it's not particularly cheap
so it's really thin in the category of good value," Evans told
a briefing in Singapore.
In Manila, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co rose 0.7
percent after Monday's 4.6 percent surge as lower Philippine
inflation for December bolstered hopes of a possible rate cut by
the central bank this month.
Sentiment towards commodities-related shares was resilient
as oil rose towards $113 a barrel on Tuesday. Among actively
traded shares, Thai energy explorer PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl gained 1.1 percent.
Indonesian coal firm PT Adaro Energy Tbk rose 2.2
percent and Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd
was up 0.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Lim in Singapore; Editing by
Alan Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2719.83 2691.28 +1.06
Kuala Lumpur 1521.99 1521.73 +0.02
Bangkok 1053.04 1044.84 +0.78
Jakarta 3938.84 3889.07 +1.28
Manila 4561.08 4541.60 +0.43
Ho Chi Minh 344.68 339.32 +1.58
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2719.83 2646.35 +2.78
Kuala Lumpur 1521.99 1530.73 -0.57
Bangkok 1053.04 1025.32 +2.70
Jakarta 3938.84 3821.99 +3.06
Manila 4561.08 4371.96 +4.33
Ho Chi Minh 344.68 351.55 -1.95
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 253,758,900 222,239,220
Kuala Lumpur 125,821,100 86,856,140
Bangkok 4,268,866 3,234,559
Jakarta 5,019,372,500 3,063,656,550
Manila 141,695 203,774
Ho Chi Minh 36,557 42,977