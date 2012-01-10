* Energy stocks lead gainers due to higher oil prices By Viparat Jantraprap BANGKOK, Jan 10 Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher on Tuesday as a strong oil market attracted broad-based buying in commodities-related stocks and volume picked up, although continuing concern over euro zone sovereign debt kept foreign inflows in check. Philippine shares ended up 0.4 percent, hitting an all-time high at one point, while Indonesia gained 1.3 percent and Thailand rose 0.8 percent, both around four-month highs. Vietnam climbed 1.6 percent and Singapore rose 1.1 percent after Monday's 0.9 percent fall but Malaysia was flat. The Malaysian bourse said domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 35 million ringgit ($11 million) and foreign investors bought 7.4 million ringgit ($2.35 million). Foreign investors bought Philippine shares worth $21 million and sold Thai shares worth a net 1.8 billion baht ($56.68 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. Garry Evans, HSBC's Global Head of Equity Strategy, was cautious on Southeast Asia, rating Indonesia and Malaysia as neutral, the Philippines and Thailand as underweight and Singapore as the only overweight market. "ASEAN is a bit over-owned and it's not particularly cheap so it's really thin in the category of good value," Evans told a briefing in Singapore. In Manila, Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co rose 0.7 percent after Monday's 4.6 percent surge as lower Philippine inflation for December bolstered hopes of a possible rate cut by the central bank this month. Sentiment towards commodities-related shares was resilient as oil rose towards $113 a barrel on Tuesday. Among actively traded shares, Thai energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl gained 1.1 percent. Indonesian coal firm PT Adaro Energy Tbk rose 2.2 percent and Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd was up 0.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Kevin Lim in Singapore; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2719.83 2691.28 +1.06 Kuala Lumpur 1521.99 1521.73 +0.02 Bangkok 1053.04 1044.84 +0.78 Jakarta 3938.84 3889.07 +1.28 Manila 4561.08 4541.60 +0.43 Ho Chi Minh 344.68 339.32 +1.58 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2719.83 2646.35 +2.78 Kuala Lumpur 1521.99 1530.73 -0.57 Bangkok 1053.04 1025.32 +2.70 Jakarta 3938.84 3821.99 +3.06 Manila 4561.08 4371.96 +4.33 Ho Chi Minh 344.68 351.55 -1.95 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 253,758,900 222,239,220 Kuala Lumpur 125,821,100 86,856,140 Bangkok 4,268,866 3,234,559 Jakarta 5,019,372,500 3,063,656,550 Manila 141,695 203,774 Ho Chi Minh 36,557 42,977