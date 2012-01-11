* Inflows push Philippine to record high * Big caps, commodities-related shares advance * Thai banks fall on earnings concerns By Viparat Jantraprap BANGKOK, Jan 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday, helped by buying in commodities-related stocks, but Europe's debt crisis continued to weigh on risk appetite. The market mood improved after U.S. stocks advanced to a five-month high on hopes for strong corporate earnings but data showing the German economy shrank in the final quarter of 2011 pulled Asian shares off their early highs. Brokers said optimism about the U.S. economy and trade data from China released on Tuesday that raised expectations of policy easing lured short-term traders. Trading volume rose across the board, led by Singapore and Malaysia. "The U.S. and Chinese optimism fed a positive mood into markets. But it could be short-lived. We think the Europe's debt problems will cloud investment sentiment for a while," said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus Securities. Faring best, Philippine shares climbed 1.9 percent, topping an all-time high set on Tuesday led by big caps. The biggest firm by market value, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, surged 4.5 percent to the highest since March 2008. Manila racked up a combined $149 million in foreign inflows in nine consecutive sessions to Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters data. Singapore rose 1 percent and Vietnam gained 0.8 percent. Late selling erased early gains in Malaysia , Thailand and Indonesia. Malaysia ended flat, Thai stocks inched down 0.13 percent and Indonesia lost 0.7 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent by 1021 GMT, retreating after earlier hitting its highest since Dec. 9 amid hopes of robust U.S. corporate earnings and monetary easing in China. Thai banks dropped 1.7 percent on concerns about weak quarterly results due by next week. In Jakarta, banks also weakened, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia off 0.7 percent. Singapore's rig builders extended gains on expectations of more orders, with Sembcorp Marine Ltd surging 5.3 percent. In Kuala Lumpur, petrochemical firm Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd rose 1.6 percent. Traders attributed demand for energy shares to firm global oil prices. A blast in Tehran added to concerns of supply disruptions from Iran. The Malaysian bourse said domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 36 million ringgit ($11.47 million) while foreign investors sold 7.25 million ringgit ($2.31 million). Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth 250 million baht ($7.90 million), stock exchange data showed. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2747.13 2719.83 +1.00 Kuala Lumpur 1522.29 1521.99 +0.02 Bangkok 1051.63 1053.04 -0.13 Jakarta 3909.64 3938.84 -0.74 Manila 4645.86 4561.08 +1.86 Ho Chi Minh 347.43 344.68 +0.80 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2747.13 2646.35 +3.81 Kuala Lumpur 1522.29 1530.73 -0.55 Bangkok 1051.63 1025.32 +2.57 Jakarta 3909.64 3821.99 +2.29 Manila 4645.86 4371.96 +6.26 Ho Chi Minh 347.43 351.55 -1.17 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 374,319,900 218,932,023 Kuala Lumpur 141,031,800 88,627,497 Bangkok 3,214,734 3,272,641 Jakarta 3,150,987,500 3,167,034,650 Manila 196,241 196,793 Ho Chi Minh 29,075 42,977