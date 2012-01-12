* Overbought Philippines takes a breather * Singapore banks up due to optimism about growth * Indonesian banks weak; policy rate left unchanged By Viparat Jantraprap BANGKOK, Jan 12 Southeast Asian stock markets were little changed on Thursday, with appetite for risk assets weak across Asia as investors waited for a Spanish debt sale that is seen as a key test of confidence amid nagging concerns about Europe's debt crisis. The Philippines' main share index ended flat. It had climbed 1.9 percent on Wednesday, hitting an all-time high for a second session, but its 14-day relative strength index has moved above the "overbought" level to 79.2. Stocks in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam posted limited gains of 0.21 percent, 0.06 percent and 0.2 percent respectively. Indonesia ended unchanged and Singapore eased 0.13 percent. More market weakness is expected in the near term, especially if there is further contagion and debt repayment concerns in the euro zone, said CIMB regional strategist Chang Chiou Yi. The broker maintained an overweight stance on Indonesia and Thailand but was neutral on Malaysia and underweight on Singapore. "We expect false starts and market weakness in the first quarter but a more positive outlook thereafter," she said. "We expect up to 14 percent gains for the ASEAN-4 markets in 2012 as a moderate economic turnaround in the second half should catalyse equity markets," she said. ASEAN-4 refers to the Singapore, Indonesian, Thai and Malaysian markets. Asian shares in general were subdued on Thursday. At 0932 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.16 percent after briefly touching a one-month high. Spain will sell up to 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 paper on Thursday. Italy offers up to 4.75 billion euros of five-year bonds on Friday. Banking shares advanced in Singapore as analysts expect the lenders to report strong loan growth in the final quarter of the year. DBS Group Holdings Ltd climbed 2.14 percent to a one-month high after a 3.2 percent gain in the previous two sessions. The Thai banking index rose 1.2 percent after losing almost 2 percent in the previous two sessions but the prospect of weak fourth-quarter results and higher levies on deposits remained a big concern, traders said. Among weak spots, the Philippines' biggest firm by market value, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, eased 0.9 percent after a combined 6 percent gain in the previous three sessions. Manila took in foreign inflows worth a combined $170 million over 10 consecutive sessions to Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed. In Jakarta, banks retreated, with PT Bank Mandiri Tbk easing 0.7 percent, coming off a three-week high hit early in the week. Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark overnight rate on hold at 6 percent for a second month on Thursday. (Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2743.66 2747.13 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1525.56 1522.29 +0.21 Bangkok 1052.23 1051.63 +0.06 Jakarta 3909.50 3909.64 0.00 Manila 4648.11 4645.86 +0.05 Ho Chi Minh 348.11 347.43 +0.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2743.66 2646.35 +3.68 Kuala Lumpur 1525.56 1530.73 -0.34 Bangkok 1052.23 1025.32 +2.62 Jakarta 3909.50 3821.99 +2.29 Manila 4648.11 4371.96 +6.32 Ho Chi Minh 348.11 351.55 -0.98 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 250,236,400 218,932,023 Kuala Lumpur 106,805,200 88,627,497 Bangkok 2,993,298 3,272,641 Jakarta 4,254,628,500 3,167,034,650 Manila 216,948 196,793 Ho Chi Minh 24,422 43,107