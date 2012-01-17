* Singapore hits 2-month highs * Manila back close to record high By Viparat Jantraprap BANGKOK, Jan 17 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as above-forecast GDP growth in China eased worries about the global economy, luring buyers to regional big caps and resource shares. Consumer goods and financial stocks also outperformed as they are expected to benefit from resilient domestic demand in the region. Gains in major world stock markets spurred late buying, with U.S. stock index futures pointing to a higher start on Tuesday and European shares hitting a five-month high. Singapore shares rose to two-month highs, finishing up 2.2 percent. Thai stocks climbed 1.9 percent and the Philippines rose 1.4 percent, pushing it close to last week's record high. Singapore-listed commodity trading firm Noble Group Ltd surged 5.9 percent and Thailand's biggest energy firm, PTT Pcl, rose 2.8 percent. "It's pent-up demand for risk assets from funds that have sold off shares due to the weak global outlook," said Bangkok-based Viwat Techapoonphol, a strategist at broker Tisco Securities, noting there was also short-covering. Asian shares elsewhere gained, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan surging 2.7 percent by 0948 GMT. China's gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter, its weakest in 2-1/2 years and down from 9.1 percent in the previous quarter, but it beat expectations for an 8.7 percent rise. "In our view, China has to get used to a reading below 9 percent. Recently published economic figures indicate that China is not able to decouple from a cooling world economy," said Joerg Zeuner, Chief Economist of VP Bank Group. But he added: "Although growth rates could fall in the direction of 8 percent, the risk of a considerable downturn is not likely." CONSUMER, FINANCIAL SHARES Inflows appeared to favour Southeast Asia's consumer and financial stocks as the region's economy remained resilient and companies that tap domestic consumption are well placed to weather the euro zone's debt problems and a global economic slowdown. Jakarta-based broker Bahana Securities said investors should prefer companies that rely on domestic economies. "Indonesia is one of the most well-insulated, domestically driven economies in the region, making it relatively immune from external shocks ... At this stage of the cycle, we retain our domestic plays as top picks," said head of research Harry Su. Among actively traded shares, Indonesia's PT Astra International Tbk rose 1.4 percent, Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd climbed 1.2 percent and Philippine Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co surged 3.7 percent. Foreign money, seeking good returns from emerging markets, sent Philippine shares to all-time highs last week, and its is Asia's fourth-best performer this year after India . Singapore is third best. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2815.85 2756.49 +2.15 Kuala Lumpur 1519.36 1509.06 +0.68 Bangkok 1056.54 1037.01 +1.88 Jakarta 3954.76 3909.69 +1.15 Manila 4642.76 4578.92 +1.39 Ho Chi Minh 358.86 357.87 +0.28 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2815.85 2646.35 +6.41 Kuala Lumpur 1519.36 1530.73 -0.74 Bangkok 1056.54 1025.32 +3.04 Jakarta 3954.76 3821.99 +3.47 Manila 4642.76 4371.96 +6.19 Ho Chi Minh 358.86 351.55 +2.08 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 465,879,700 210,192,580 Kuala Lumpur 120,103,400 84,661,950 Bangkok 2,676,575 3,320,379 Jakarta 4,810,498,000 3,283,946,583 Manila 96,550 144,448 Ho Chi Minh 23,729 43,025