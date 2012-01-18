* Moody's upgrades Indonesia to investment grade
* Upgrades FC deposit ratings for 9 Indonesian banks
* Philippines at all time high; property shares lead
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Jan 18 Indonesian stocks pushed
higher on Wednesday, reversing early losses after Moody's
upgraded the credit status of Southeast Asia's biggest economy
to investment grade, with banks rallying following deposit
ratings upgrades by the ratings agency.
Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.6 percent.
Among nine Indonesian banks in the Moody's list, PT Bank Mandiri
Tbk climbed 2.2 percent and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia
Tbk gained 1.4 percent.
Most other Southeast Asian stock markets were lower as
market players took quick profits after Tuesday's rally
following above-forecast GDP growth in China.
Singapore fell 0.7 percent, Malaysia eased
0.13 percent and Thai stocks was down 0.5 percent.
Indonesia's debt rating from Moody's rival agency, Fitch,
was raised to investment grade on Dec. 15. Markets have expected
similar moves by other ratings agencies.
"It's not surprising. I don't think this particular piece is
going to sort of move the market. It's just a positive trend
that was part of it and within expectations," said CIMB regional
strategist Chang Chiou Yi.
"When you are in an investment grade, more investors could
actually look at it. More and more people over the last few
years have already gone into Indonesia. The pile can get
bigger," she said.
Other analysts said Moody's upgrade was in line with
expectations and some said it could boost Jakarta's stock market
index to 4,000 by the end of January from 3,978 now.
Investors in the region awaited Portugal debt sales and
Greek talks on debt restructuring for further signs on Europe's
debt problems. Demand for cash ahead of the Chinese New Year
holidays was also a factor.
PHILIPPINE PROPERTY SHINES
In Manila, a rally in property shares sent the Philippines
main stock index up 0.8 percent to an all-time high.
Expectations of lower interest rates boosted the outlook of
property sector. Ayala Land Inc jumped 3.3 percent to
two month highs and Robinsons Land Corp gained 0.9
percent, surging 15 percent this year, the best performer.
The country's central bank will hold its first rate-setting
meeting for the year on Jan. 19, and analysts widely expect it
to cut its key policy rate for the first time in 2 1/2 years in
the face of on growing global risks.
Among bright spots, Singapore's commodity firms Olam
International Ltd 2.1 percent. Investors raised
positions in cyclical stocks in anticipation of a rally before
the Chinese New Year holidays.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Martin
Petty)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2795.40 2815.85 -0.73
Kuala Lumpur 1517.38 1519.36 -0.13
Bangkok 1051.64 1056.54 -0.46
Jakarta 3978.13 3954.76 +0.59
Manila 4677.62 4642.76 +0.75
Ho Chi Minh 362.66 358.86 +1.06
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2795.40 2646.35 +5.63
Kuala Lumpur 1517.38 1530.73 -0.87
Bangkok 1051.64 1025.32 +2.57
Jakarta 3978.13 3821.99 +4.09
Manila 4677.62 4371.96 +6.99
Ho Chi Minh 362.66 351.55 +3.16
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 427,556,400 219,301,610
Kuala Lumpur 142,996,000 85,079,810
Bangkok 4,127,608 3,300,409
Jakarta 4,072,270,000 3,365,043,833
Manila 99,308 142,317
Ho Chi Minh 18,118 42,650