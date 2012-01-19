* Philippines at all-time high before rate cut
* Late selling pulls region off high
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Jan 19 Indonesia's stock market
hit a four-month high on Thursday after a rating upgrade the day
before and most other Southeast Asian markets edged higher after
news the International Monetary Fund could provide further help
to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Late selling left indexes off their highs as investors
looked for cash ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays.
In Jakarta, investors bought stock after Moody's upgrade of
the country's debt rating to investment grade. That could spur
more foreign flows to Indonesia and give Indonesian assets a
bigger share in global fund portfolios.
Indonesia's main index could test 4,600 this year, according
to Harry Su, head of research at Jakarta-based broker Bahana
Securities. That would be way above the intraday record high of
4,195.72 set in August. It closed at 4,001.07 on
Thursday.
"The investment grade will be a major driver for the market.
After Moody's, we expect Standard & Poor's to follow pretty
soon, likely in the first quarter," he said.
"Hopefully, the eurozone overhang will be out of the way and
the market could turn up in the second half of this year."
U.S.-listed Market Vectors Indonesia ETF managed by Van Eck
Global rose over 4 percent on Wednesday. It is the most
liquid Indonesian ETF and seen as a good barometer for foreign
investors' interest in Indonesian equities.
Indonesian banking stocks rallied early in the day on strong
turnover, with PT Bank Tabungan Negara leading gains,
rising as much as 2.4 percent. The Jakarta Finance Index
rose 1.3 percent at one point, ending 0.6 percent
higher.
However, there is some nervousness about the oulook for the
sector, given the prospect of lower interest rates. Growth in
earnings per share was likely to fall to around 15 percent this
year compared to more than 20 percent last year, according to
Bahana's Su.
Among outperformers, Philippine property shares rose amid
expectations of lower interest rates, with Ayala Land Inc
up 0.8 percent and Robinsons Land Corp
climbing 1.23 percent.
The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate by 25
basis points to 4.25 percent after the close on Thursday to help
the economy cope with global uncertainty.
Singapore's Noble Group Ltd rose 3.9 percent, top
Thai energy firm PTT Pcl added 1.5 percent and
Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd rose 0.6
percent.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2811.20 2795.40 +0.57
Kuala Lumpur 1516.81 1517.38 -0.04
Bangkok 1058.94 1051.64 +0.69
Jakarta 4001.07 3978.13 +0.58
Manila 4700.37 4677.62 +0.49
Ho Chi Minh 373.43 362.66 +2.97
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2811.20 2646.35 +6.23
Kuala Lumpur 1516.81 1530.73 -0.91
Bangkok 1058.94 1025.32 +3.28
Jakarta 4001.07 3821.99 +4.69
Manila 4700.37 4371.96 +7.51
Ho Chi Minh 373.43 351.55 +6.22
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 440,066,800 226,748,663
Kuala Lumpur 143,123,300 87,738,450
Bangkok 5,192,170 3,266,402
Jakarta 4,353,564,500 3,427,538,683
Manila 89,627 141,084
Ho Chi Minh 23,015 41,990