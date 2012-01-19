* Philippines at all-time high before rate cut * Late selling pulls region off high By Viparat Jantraprap BANGKOK, Jan 19 Indonesia's stock market hit a four-month high on Thursday after a rating upgrade the day before and most other Southeast Asian markets edged higher after news the International Monetary Fund could provide further help to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Late selling left indexes off their highs as investors looked for cash ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays. In Jakarta, investors bought stock after Moody's upgrade of the country's debt rating to investment grade. That could spur more foreign flows to Indonesia and give Indonesian assets a bigger share in global fund portfolios. Indonesia's main index could test 4,600 this year, according to Harry Su, head of research at Jakarta-based broker Bahana Securities. That would be way above the intraday record high of 4,195.72 set in August. It closed at 4,001.07 on Thursday. "The investment grade will be a major driver for the market. After Moody's, we expect Standard & Poor's to follow pretty soon, likely in the first quarter," he said. "Hopefully, the eurozone overhang will be out of the way and the market could turn up in the second half of this year." U.S.-listed Market Vectors Indonesia ETF managed by Van Eck Global rose over 4 percent on Wednesday. It is the most liquid Indonesian ETF and seen as a good barometer for foreign investors' interest in Indonesian equities. Indonesian banking stocks rallied early in the day on strong turnover, with PT Bank Tabungan Negara leading gains, rising as much as 2.4 percent. The Jakarta Finance Index rose 1.3 percent at one point, ending 0.6 percent higher. However, there is some nervousness about the oulook for the sector, given the prospect of lower interest rates. Growth in earnings per share was likely to fall to around 15 percent this year compared to more than 20 percent last year, according to Bahana's Su. Among outperformers, Philippine property shares rose amid expectations of lower interest rates, with Ayala Land Inc up 0.8 percent and Robinsons Land Corp climbing 1.23 percent. The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent after the close on Thursday to help the economy cope with global uncertainty. Singapore's Noble Group Ltd rose 3.9 percent, top Thai energy firm PTT Pcl added 1.5 percent and Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd rose 0.6 percent. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2811.20 2795.40 +0.57 Kuala Lumpur 1516.81 1517.38 -0.04 Bangkok 1058.94 1051.64 +0.69 Jakarta 4001.07 3978.13 +0.58 Manila 4700.37 4677.62 +0.49 Ho Chi Minh 373.43 362.66 +2.97 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2811.20 2646.35 +6.23 Kuala Lumpur 1516.81 1530.73 -0.91 Bangkok 1058.94 1025.32 +3.28 Jakarta 4001.07 3821.99 +4.69 Manila 4700.37 4371.96 +7.51 Ho Chi Minh 373.43 351.55 +6.22 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 440,066,800 226,748,663 Kuala Lumpur 143,123,300 87,738,450 Bangkok 5,192,170 3,266,402 Jakarta 4,353,564,500 3,427,538,683 Manila 89,627 141,084 Ho Chi Minh 23,015 41,990