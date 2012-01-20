* Manila at all-time high
* Thailand, Indonesia retreat on late selling
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Jan 20 Southeast Asian stock
markets generally ended steady to higher on Friday, led by
Singapore, as better news on Europe's chronic debt problems
revived appetite for risk assets, for now at least, with
commodities-related stocks in demand.
Sentiment improved following solid euro zone sovereign debt
sales and positive earnings from U.S. banks that seemed to
confirm the U.S. economy was back on a recovery track.
Asian shares in general rose to fresh two-month highs on
Friday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan up 0.6 percent by 0958 GMT.
Late buying boosted stocks in Singapore. The benchmark
Straits Times Index climbed 1.36 percent to its highest
in more than two months and market turnover was three times
higher than the 30-day average, the most active in the region.
"There is a lot of liquidity in the market. People are
probably chasing up stocks, hoping that the rally could
continue," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment
Research.
"If you look across the board, the interest rate instruments
are not providing much of a yield support, and people have been
cautious for quite a while, so I think some of them are starting
to put their money to work."
Singapore and Malaysia will be shut on Monday and Tuesday
for Chinese New Year holidays. Indonesia and the Philippines are
closed on Monday and Vietnam for the whole week.
Stocks in Manila hit another all-time high on Friday, with
the main Philippine index rising 1 percent on the day and
2.91 percent on the week, outperforming its major Southeast
Asian peers.
Foreign fund flows into Manila helped the market rise for a
third week.
The Philippine central bank said on Friday net
portfolio investments in the first week of the year doubled from
a year ago to $165.2 million.
Singapore casino operator Genting Singapore PLC
jumped 3.9 percent and commodities firm Noble Group Ltd
surged 5.8 percent.
Philippine property shares gained after a cut in interest
rates, with Robinsons Land Corp climbing 5.1 percent.
The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis
points to 4.25 percent on Thursday.
Profit-taking pulled Indonesian shares off four-month highs,
with Jakarta's Composite Index easing 0.4 percent.
Indonesia rallied early this week after Moody's upgrade of
the country's debt rating to investment grade, which analysts
said could spur more foreign flows to Indonesia and give
Indonesian assets a bigger share in global fund portfolios.
(Additional reporting by Singapore, Manila and Jakarta bureaus;
Editing by Alan Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2849.38 2811.20 +1.36
Kuala Lumpur 1522.66 1516.81 +0.39
Bangkok 1058.66 1058.94 -0.03
Jakarta 3986.52 4001.07 -0.36
Manila 4747.90 4700.37 +1.01
Ho Chi Minh 373.00 373.43 -0.12
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2849.38 2646.35 +7.67
Kuala Lumpur 1522.66 1530.73 -0.53
Bangkok 1058.66 1025.32 +3.25
Jakarta 3986.52 3821.99 +4.30
Manila 4747.90 4371.96 +8.60
Ho Chi Minh 373.00 351.55 +6.10
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 721,234,900 232,820,383
Kuala Lumpur 119,046,800 90,395,883
Bangkok 3,494,258 3,317,693
Jakarta 3,634,789,500 3,470,928,933
Manila 109,291 140,591
Ho Chi Minh 29,580 41,728