* Manila at all-time high * Thailand, Indonesia retreat on late selling By Viparat Jantraprap BANGKOK, Jan 20 Southeast Asian stock markets generally ended steady to higher on Friday, led by Singapore, as better news on Europe's chronic debt problems revived appetite for risk assets, for now at least, with commodities-related stocks in demand. Sentiment improved following solid euro zone sovereign debt sales and positive earnings from U.S. banks that seemed to confirm the U.S. economy was back on a recovery track. Asian shares in general rose to fresh two-month highs on Friday, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6 percent by 0958 GMT. Late buying boosted stocks in Singapore. The benchmark Straits Times Index climbed 1.36 percent to its highest in more than two months and market turnover was three times higher than the 30-day average, the most active in the region. "There is a lot of liquidity in the market. People are probably chasing up stocks, hoping that the rally could continue," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research. "If you look across the board, the interest rate instruments are not providing much of a yield support, and people have been cautious for quite a while, so I think some of them are starting to put their money to work." Singapore and Malaysia will be shut on Monday and Tuesday for Chinese New Year holidays. Indonesia and the Philippines are closed on Monday and Vietnam for the whole week. Stocks in Manila hit another all-time high on Friday, with the main Philippine index rising 1 percent on the day and 2.91 percent on the week, outperforming its major Southeast Asian peers. Foreign fund flows into Manila helped the market rise for a third week. The Philippine central bank said on Friday net portfolio investments in the first week of the year doubled from a year ago to $165.2 million. Singapore casino operator Genting Singapore PLC jumped 3.9 percent and commodities firm Noble Group Ltd surged 5.8 percent. Philippine property shares gained after a cut in interest rates, with Robinsons Land Corp climbing 5.1 percent. The Philippine central bank cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent on Thursday. Profit-taking pulled Indonesian shares off four-month highs, with Jakarta's Composite Index easing 0.4 percent. Indonesia rallied early this week after Moody's upgrade of the country's debt rating to investment grade, which analysts said could spur more foreign flows to Indonesia and give Indonesian assets a bigger share in global fund portfolios. (Additional reporting by Singapore, Manila and Jakarta bureaus; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2849.38 2811.20 +1.36 Kuala Lumpur 1522.66 1516.81 +0.39 Bangkok 1058.66 1058.94 -0.03 Jakarta 3986.52 4001.07 -0.36 Manila 4747.90 4700.37 +1.01 Ho Chi Minh 373.00 373.43 -0.12 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2849.38 2646.35 +7.67 Kuala Lumpur 1522.66 1530.73 -0.53 Bangkok 1058.66 1025.32 +3.25 Jakarta 3986.52 3821.99 +4.30 Manila 4747.90 4371.96 +8.60 Ho Chi Minh 373.00 351.55 +6.10 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 721,234,900 232,820,383 Kuala Lumpur 119,046,800 90,395,883 Bangkok 3,494,258 3,317,693 Jakarta 3,634,789,500 3,470,928,933 Manila 109,291 140,591 Ho Chi Minh 29,580 41,728