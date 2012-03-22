* Late selling hit region * Thai stocks off 1,200, selective buying lifts telecoms * Indonesia nearly flat ahead of holiday By Viparat Jantraprap BANGKOK, March 22 Southeast Asian stocks gave up most of their early gains on Thursday, with Singapore and Thailand falling into red, after data showed China's factory activity shrank for a fifth straight month. The weak PMI survey added to recent concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and the risks it poses to still sluggish global growth. The euro zone's economy also took an unexpected turn for the worse in March. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was trading down 0.21 percent by 0941 GMT from a 0.6 percent gain prior to the Chinese data release, with China-related shares and regional blue chips with significant China earnings among the hardest hit. Investors will continue to look for signs of stability in the global economy before pushing stock markets higher again, said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus Securities in Bangkok. "Markets were disappointed by the Chinese data and people started to worry about momentum in the region after the recent rally," he said. Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 0.9 percent, with Chinese firm rig-maker Yangzijiang sliding 2.2 percent and China Aviation Oil falling 0.4 percent. Late selling also sent Thai stocks lower, with the benchmark SET index ending down 1.4 percent. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.13 percent, while Malaysia's main index ended up 0.04 percent, both off early highs. Indonesia's stock market is shut on Friday for market holiday and will reopen on Monday. The Philippine index edged up 0.11 percent amid bargain hunting in recently beaten down telecoms shares, with Globe Telecom Inc up almost 1 percent after Wednesday's 1.6 percent fall as its high valuations prompted downgrade. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index ended 0.02 percent lower. In Bangkok, top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl fell 0.56 percent, after climbing 1.7 percent at one point, while telecoms firm Total Access Communication Pcl rose 2.5 percent on hopes of an auction of 3G licences. In Jakarta, PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa, Indonesia's No.2 cement maker, rose 0.3 percent after it said fourth-quarter 2011 net profit rose 20 percent as construction activity increased. (Editing by Kim Coghill) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2979.25 3005.63 -0.88 Kuala Lumpur 1583.24 1582.53 +0.04 Bangkok 1191.00 1207.67 -1.38 Jakarta 4041.56 4036.23 +0.13 Manila 5043.52 5037.94 +0.11 Ho Chi Minh 445.67 445.77 -0.02 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2979.25 2646.35 +12.58 Kuala Lumpur 1583.24 1530.73 +3.43 Bangkok 1191.00 1025.32 +16.16 Jakarta 4041.56 3821.99 +5.74 Manila 5043.52 4371.96 +15.36 Ho Chi Minh 445.67 351.55 +26.77 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 249,292,900 352,218,677 Kuala Lumpur 116,544,200 152,919,343 Bangkok 7,853,605 5,084,258 Jakarta 2,319,578,500 2,778,167,700 Manila 190,160 132,356 Ho Chi Minh 81,608 75,217