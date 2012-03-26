* Region sees foreign inflows despite losses
* Malaysia sees $75.9 mln inflow; Jakarta $26.7 mln, Manila
$12.2 mln
* Singapore at 2-wk low; others down
By Shihar Aneez
BANGKOK, March 26 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday in moderate volume as a decline in new
U.S. home sales added to concerns about slowing global growth,
weighing on shares of resources and materials firms.
Foreigners remained buyers, however, offering regional
bourses some support.
Malaysia saw net foreign inflows of 233.58 million ringgit
($75.9 million), Indonesia $26.7 million and the Philippines
$12.2 million, though all three markets ended the day lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading down 0.6 percent at 1022 GMT.
Singapore and Thailand both fell 0.5
percent, with Singapore's main index closing at two-week low,
while the Philippines lost 0.3 percent. Indonesia
and Malaysia both ended around 0.2 percent weaker.
"The slowing global economy has become a concern again,"
said Bangkok-based strategist Teerada Charnyingyong of broker
Phillip Securities.
Banks and petrochemical firms pulled the overall Thai market
lower, and analysts expect a further correction next month as
investors continue to take profits from a strong rally earlier
this year.
"I think the Thai market will see a correction next month as
well before moving up," Charnyingyong said.
Singapore gave up early gains after HSBC removed blue-chip
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd from its top 10 Asian
stocks equity portfolio, as it cut its rating for Singapore to
underweight from overweight.
Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC fell 2
percent, leading the overall index down.
Analysts in Singapore expect the market to further
consolidate until catalysts come from improved economic
indicators from the U.S. in the near future.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2974.50 2990.08 -0.52
Kuala Lumpur 1582.98 1585.83 -0.18
Bangkok 1188.32 1194.44 -0.51
Jakarta 4031.71 4041.56 -0.24
Manila 5029.63 5042.44 -0.25
Ho Chi Minh 459.26 454.10 +1.14
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2974.50 2646.35 +12.40
Kuala Lumpur 1582.98 1530.73 +3.41
Bangkok 1188.32 1025.32 +15.90
Jakarta 4031.71 3821.99 +5.49
Manila 5029.63 4371.96 +15.04
Ho Chi Minh 459.26 351.55 +30.64
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 311,529,700 341,787,270
Kuala Lumpur 103,259,200 148,774,470
Bangkok 3,745,223 5,181,576
Jakarta 2,366,334,500 2,751,249,150
Manila 127,946 136,159
Ho Chi Minh 93,971 77,494
($1 = 3.0770 Malaysian ringgits)