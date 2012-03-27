* Malaysia, Indonesia see solid foreign inflows
* Energy stocks boost Thailand to near record high
* Singapore recovers from 2-wk low, Indonesia at 8-month
high
By Shihar Aneez
BANGKOK, March 27 Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
signaled ultra-loose monetary policy would continue.
Foreign investors bought shares in Indonesia and Malaysia
with a net inflow of $54.4 million and $105.1 million
respectively on Tuesday.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday made clear
that the central bank is in no rush to reverse its ultra-loose
monetary policy after responding aggressively to a deep
recession.
"Bernanke's words that monetary policy will be loose will
provide a short term catalyst for the markets. Overall the trend
is upwards but it's going to be slow for the rest of the year,"
said a trader.
Indonesia gained 1.2 percent to a near eight-month
high, Singapore jumped 1.5 percent, recovering from a
two-week low, and Thailand ended 1.6 percent firmer to
1,207.29 points, near its record closing high of 1,207.67 hit on
Wednesday last week.
Malaysia edged up 0.3 percent and the Philippines
gained 1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading 1.7 percent firmer at 0943 GMT.
Jakarta's main index reached 4,079.38 points, its highest
close since Aug. 4, last year led by 1.8 percent gain in
Indonesian auto distributor PT Astra International Tbk
and 1.3 percent in Bank Central Asia Tbk PT.
"If the global economy is bad, it is good for Indonesian
markets as the economy doesn't predominantly rely on exports. We
see the index gaining to the 4,500 level led by banks and
consumer sectors," said Harry Su, head of research at
Jakarta-based Bahana Securities.
Energy stocks helped boost the market with 2.3 percent rise
in the country's top oil firm PTT PCL and 2.9 percent
in PTT Exploration and Production PCL.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Ed Lane
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3018.91 2974.50 +1.49
Kuala Lumpur 1588.10 1582.98 +0.32
Bangkok 1205.81 1188.32 +1.60
Jakarta 4079.38 4031.71 +1.88
Manila 5078.10 5029.63 +0.96
Ho Chi Minh 445.92 459.26 -2.90
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3018.91 2646.35 +14.08
Kuala Lumpur 1588.10 1530.73 +3.75
Bangkok 1205.81 1025.32 +17.60
Jakarta 4079.38 3821.99 +6.73
Manila 5078.10 4371.96 +16.15
Ho Chi Minh 445.92 351.55 +26.84
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 356,513,600 341,584,750
Kuala Lumpur 156,122,100 148,377,900
Bangkok 4,085,349 5,177,768
Jakarta 3,196,791,000 2,729,996,183
Manila 158,306 138,006
Ho Chi Minh 120,880 79,475
($1 = 3.0800 Malaysian ringgit)