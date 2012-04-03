BANGKOK, April 3 Southeast Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Tuesday and both Indonesia and Malaysia hit all-time closing highs as further signs of economic recovery in the United States bolstered sentiment in the region. Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.2 percent to a record high of 4,215.44, led by a 39 percent gain in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk, also the most actively traded stock on the bourse. Shares in Indonesia's sixth-biggest lender surged after a $7.2 billion takeover bid by Singapore's DBS Group. "The Danamon takeover is positive for sentiment towards Indonesia's banking industry, signalling that it's still performing well and attractive for foreign investors," said Robby Hafil, a banking analyst at Trimegah Sekuritas. DBS shares, the most actively traded on Singapore's bourse, fell 2.8 percent, dragging the city-state's Straits Times Index 0.04 percent lower and erasing early gains. The Philippine index bucked the regional trend to fall 1.1 percent after three days of gains. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3014.98 3016.07 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1606.63 1603.78 +0.18 Bangkok 1211.07 1199.09 +1.00 Jakarta 4215.44 4166.07 +1.19 Manila 5056.48 5110.86 -1.06 Ho Chi Minh 445.77 441.03 +1.07 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3014.98 2646.35 +13.93 Kuala Lumpur 1606.63 1530.73 +4.96 Bangkok 1211.07 1025.32 +18.12 Jakarta 4215.44 3821.99 +10.29 Manila 5056.48 4371.96 +15.66 Ho Chi Minh 445.77 351.55 +26.80 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 287,005,900 325,194,390 Kuala Lumpur 122,516,300 150,075,900 Bangkok 3,701,532 5,026,197 Jakarta 4,315,069,500 2,803,913,000 Manila 86,037 139,535 Ho Chi Minh 59,846 85,698