BANGKOK, April 5 Stocks in Thailand and Malaysia retreated in light trade on Thursday amid profit-taking in big caps like as banks, but bargain hunting in beaten-down growth stocks lifted Indonesia. Thailand's benchmark SET index ended down 1.3 percent at 1,182.41, falling at one point to 1,177.83, the lowest since March 16. The Thai market is shut on Friday and Monday for a holiday and trading will resume on Tuesday. Singapore's main share index was nearly flat while Malaysia's main index edged down 0.36 percent ahead of three day weekend, both reopening on Monday. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprapaweth; Editing by Martin Petty) SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2986.20 2985.04 +0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1593.44 1599.27 -0.36 Bangkok 1182.41 1198.09 -1.31 Jakarta 4166.37 4134.03 +0.78 Manila 5038.92 5056.48 -0.35 Ho Chi Minh 444.93 439.77 +1.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2986.20 2646.35 +12.84 Kuala Lumpur 1593.44 1530.73 +4.10 Bangkok 1182.41 1025.32 +15.32 Jakarta 4166.37 3821.99 +9.01 Manila 5038.92 4371.96 +15.26 Ho Chi Minh 444.93 351.55 +26.56 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 217,047,800 312,523,790 Kuala Lumpur 107,821,000 148,034,470 Bangkok 3,725,480 4,939,279 Jakarta 3,355,345,000 2,871,211,383 Manila 47,128 132,897 Ho Chi Minh 61,594 85,782