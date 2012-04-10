BANGKOK, April 10 Thai and Philippine shares
fell to four-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by broad selling
in regional markets, but most other Southeast Asian stock
markets pushed higher amid selective buying in blue-chip firms.
Thailand's main SET index ended down 1.4 percent at
1,165.61, falling at one point to 1,156.83, the lowest since
March 13. Turnover was 80 percent of the 30-day average in a
holiday thinned demand, with the market closed on April 13 and
16.
Heavyweight energy and banking shares were among losers in
Bangkok, with coal miner Banpu Pcl and Siam Commercial
Bank Pcl each sliding more than 2 percent.
The Philippine main index eased 0.33 percent.
Late buying boosted other stock markets in the region, with
Singapore rising 0.8 percent to end at its day's high
of 2,982.44. Malaysian stocks rose 0.4 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2982.44 2960.10 +0.75
Kuala Lumpur 1597.17 1591.28 +0.37
Bangkok 1165.61 1182.41 -1.42
Jakarta 4149.80 4154.07 -0.10
Manila 5022.29 5038.92 -0.33
Ho Chi Minh 450.85 450.73 +0.03
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2982.44 2646.35 +12.70
Kuala Lumpur 1597.17 1530.73 +4.34
Bangkok 1165.61 1025.32 +13.68
Jakarta 4149.80 3821.99 +8.58
Manila 5022.29 4371.96 +14.88
Ho Chi Minh 450.85 351.55 +28.25
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 174,079,200 291,579,787
Kuala Lumpur 163,844,100 142,317,563
Bangkok 3,771,618 4,737,300
Jakarta 3,720,812,000 2,891,637,717
Manila 143,884 132,897
Ho Chi Minh 87,739 86,390