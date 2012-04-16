April 16 The Philippines stock market rose to a
four-week high and Singapore hit a two-week high on Monday, but
most other Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker after a
surge in Spanish bond yields renewed concerns about Europe's
debt crisis and undermined investor appetite for riskier
assets.
Singapore ended 0.1 percent up at its highest since
April 3, with oil rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd gaining
1.2 percent on a record $4.1 billion Brazil oil-rig order.
The Manila stock market rose 0.4 percent to its
highest since March 19.
Indonesia fell 0.3 percent with net foreign selling
of $34 million, while Malaysia closed 0.4 percent
weaker.
Vietnam closed 1.2 percent firmer. Thailand's stock
market was closed for the Songkran holiday.
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2992.12 2987.82 +0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1597.51 1603.12 -0.35
Jakarta 4146.58 4159.28 -0.31
Manila 5117.46 5097.30 +0.40
Ho Chi Minh 468.26 462.52 +1.24
Change year to date
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2992.12 2646.35 +13.07
Kuala Lumpur 1597.51 1530.73 +4.36
Jakarta 4146.58 3821.99 +8.49
Manila 5117.46 4371.96 +17.05
Ho Chi Minh 468.26 351.55 +33.20
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 257,069,900 271,491,230
Kuala Lumpur 95,090,300 135,211,970
Jakarta 3,488,421,500 3,013,969,650
Manila 59,630 133,245
Ho Chi Minh 89,698 86,828
(Editing by Kim Coghill)