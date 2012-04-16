April 16 The Philippines stock market rose to a four-week high and Singapore hit a two-week high on Monday, but most other Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker after a surge in Spanish bond yields renewed concerns about Europe's debt crisis and undermined investor appetite for riskier assets. Singapore ended 0.1 percent up at its highest since April 3, with oil rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd gaining 1.2 percent on a record $4.1 billion Brazil oil-rig order. The Manila stock market rose 0.4 percent to its highest since March 19. Indonesia fell 0.3 percent with net foreign selling of $34 million, while Malaysia closed 0.4 percent weaker. Vietnam closed 1.2 percent firmer. Thailand's stock market was closed for the Songkran holiday. For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2992.12 2987.82 +0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1597.51 1603.12 -0.35 Jakarta 4146.58 4159.28 -0.31 Manila 5117.46 5097.30 +0.40 Ho Chi Minh 468.26 462.52 +1.24 Change year to date Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2992.12 2646.35 +13.07 Kuala Lumpur 1597.51 1530.73 +4.36 Jakarta 4146.58 3821.99 +8.49 Manila 5117.46 4371.96 +17.05 Ho Chi Minh 468.26 351.55 +33.20 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 257,069,900 271,491,230 Kuala Lumpur 95,090,300 135,211,970 Jakarta 3,488,421,500 3,013,969,650 Manila 59,630 133,245 Ho Chi Minh 89,698 86,828 (Editing by Kim Coghill)