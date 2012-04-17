BANGKOK, April 17 Thai stocks fell nearly 1
percent on Tuesday and shares in Singapore and Malaysia edged
lower as renewed worries about debt problems in Europe curbed
investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The Thai stock market saw net foreign outflows of around 800
million baht ($26 million) in the morning session, according to
broker Phillip Securities strategist Teerada Charnyingyong.
The market posted combined foreign outflows of $160 million
in past two sessions to April 12 before a four-day weekend.
"The Thai market still has a fairly high concerns about
Europe's debt problems, in line with the region. Investors are
uncertain of what to do and risk appetite is slowing down," said
Teerada of Phillip Securities.
Thailand had seen strong inflows this year, with $2.6
billion of net foreign purchases this year to April 12,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Indonesia had $1.2 billion worth of foreign inflows
for the same period, with Vietnam's the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange index reporting $23.57 of inflows for the
period, data showed.
Thailand's benchmark index closed 0.8 percent lower,
with Singapore down 0.2 percent and Malaysia
slipping 0.1 percent.
The Philippines and Indonesia bucked the trend,
rising 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, resptively. Vietnam's main
index rose 1 percent.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2986.59 2992.12 -0.18
Kuala Lumpur 1596.19 1597.51 -0.08
Bangkok 1160.23 1169.45 -0.79
Jakarta 4157.37 4146.58 +0.26
Manila 5157.28 5117.46 +0.78
Ho Chi Minh 472.84 468.26 +0.98
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2986.59 2646.35 +12.86
Kuala Lumpur 1596.19 1530.73 +4.28
Bangkok 1160.23 1025.32 +13.16
Jakarta 4157.37 3821.99 +8.78
Manila 5157.28 4371.96 +17.96
Ho Chi Minh 472.84 351.55 +34.50
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 282,680,800 271,642,770
Kuala Lumpur 116,943,400 132,588,207
Bangkok 2,746,266 4,631,975
Jakarta 3,850,854,000 3,052,447,000
Manila 123,068 131,388
Ho Chi Minh 118,094 87,094