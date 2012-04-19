April 19 Thai stocks surged to a two-week high
on Thursday led by banking shares but most other stock markets
in the region ended flat or lower amid renewed concern over the
debt crisis in the euro zone.
Foreign inflow of $43.35 million also helped boost sentiment
on the Thai bourse with the jumping 1.5 percent to its
highest since April 4. Both Siam Commercial Bank PCL
and Kasikornbank PCL were among the big gainers.
But stocks in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam
fell. The Philippines, which hit a record high on
Wednesday, edged down 0.3 percent on profit taking, while
Indonesia finished 0.1 percent weaker with a foreign
outflow of $12.3 million.
Malaysia edged down 0.1 percent, but foreign
investors bought a net 205.32 million Malaysian ringgit ($66.99
million) worth shares from Kuala Lumpur. Vietnam, the
region's smallest market fell 1.1 percent.
But Singapore ended 0.3 percent higher to highest
level since April 3.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3008.21 3000.58 +0.25
Kuala Lumpur 1596.62 1598.86 -0.14
Bangkok 1185.34 1168.05 +1.48
Jakarta 4163.72 4166.24 -0.06
Manila 5173.28 5186.20 -0.25
Ho Chi Minh 467.08 472.16 -1.08
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3008.21 2646.35 +13.67
Kuala Lumpur 1596.62 1530.73 +4.30
Bangkok 1185.34 1025.32 +15.61
Jakarta 4163.72 3821.99 +8.94
Manila 5173.28 4371.96 +18.33
Ho Chi Minh 467.03 351.55 +32.86
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 243,040,600 266,280,100
Kuala Lumpur 132,253,100 130,000,127
Bangkok 2,836,407 4,538,001
Jakarta 3,759,603,000 3,183,788,133
Manila 71,669 126,660
Ho Chi Minh 144,510 87,220
($1 = 30.8350 Thai baht)
($1 = 3.0648 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)