April 24 Most Southeast Asian markets rose on
Tuesday and snapped three-day losing streaks, but concerns over
Europe remained as political uncertainty and slumping business
raised fears over a sustained recession there.
Thailand outperformed, adding 0.9 percent to end at
a three-week high led by energy shares with PTT Exploration and
Production gaining 2.1 percent.
Singapore rose 0.4 percent in light volume helped
by property firms with shopping centre developer CapitaMalls
Asia and its parent CapitaLand climbing 2
percent and 1.4 percent respectively.
Indonesia ended 0.4 percent firmer with a $25.7
million foreign inflow, while the Philippines and Vietnam
each edged up 0.1 percent.
Despite $25.21 million net foreign buying, Malaysia
ended 0.1 percent weaker in moderate volume.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2974.37 2962.35 +0.41
Kuala Lumpur 1582.28 1583.80 -0.10
Bangkok 1199.86 1189.35 +0.88
Jakarta 4170.35 4155.49 +0.36
Manila 5169.60 5163.09 +0.13
Ho Chi Minh 465.65 465.17 +0.10
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2974.37 2646.35 +12.40
Kuala Lumpur 1582.28 1530.73 +3.37
Bangkok 1199.86 1025.32 +17.02
Jakarta 4170.35 3821.99 +9.11
Manila 5169.60 4371.96 +18.24
Ho Chi Minh 465.65 351.55 +32.46
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 172,186,400 251,626,143
Kuala Lumpur 127,608,200 128,974,013
Bangkok 3,850,803 4,346,110
Jakarta 4,766,549,500 3,393,721,150
Manila 230,375 126,528
Ho Chi Minh 88,339 88,775
($1 = 3.0687 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)