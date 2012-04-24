April 24 Most Southeast Asian markets rose on Tuesday and snapped three-day losing streaks, but concerns over Europe remained as political uncertainty and slumping business raised fears over a sustained recession there. Thailand outperformed, adding 0.9 percent to end at a three-week high led by energy shares with PTT Exploration and Production gaining 2.1 percent. Singapore rose 0.4 percent in light volume helped by property firms with shopping centre developer CapitaMalls Asia and its parent CapitaLand climbing 2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. Indonesia ended 0.4 percent firmer with a $25.7 million foreign inflow, while the Philippines and Vietnam each edged up 0.1 percent. Despite $25.21 million net foreign buying, Malaysia ended 0.1 percent weaker in moderate volume. For Asian Companies click: For Asia-Pacific News click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2974.37 2962.35 +0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1582.28 1583.80 -0.10 Bangkok 1199.86 1189.35 +0.88 Jakarta 4170.35 4155.49 +0.36 Manila 5169.60 5163.09 +0.13 Ho Chi Minh 465.65 465.17 +0.10 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2974.37 2646.35 +12.40 Kuala Lumpur 1582.28 1530.73 +3.37 Bangkok 1199.86 1025.32 +17.02 Jakarta 4170.35 3821.99 +9.11 Manila 5169.60 4371.96 +18.24 Ho Chi Minh 465.65 351.55 +32.46 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 172,186,400 251,626,143 Kuala Lumpur 127,608,200 128,974,013 Bangkok 3,850,803 4,346,110 Jakarta 4,766,549,500 3,393,721,150 Manila 230,375 126,528 Ho Chi Minh 88,339 88,775 ($1 = 3.0687 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)