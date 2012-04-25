BANGKOK, April 25 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets posted modest gains on Wednesday as investors
selectively bought beaten-down blue chips late in the session
but markets remained cautious ahead of results from a U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Philippine index edged up 0.7 percent, climbing
at one point to an intraday record high of 5,226.54.
Thailand's benchmark SET index ended up 0.13
percent, with gains limited by thin trading volume. It hit a
three-week high of 1,204.73 in early trade.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2979.78 2974.37 +0.18
Kuala Lumpur 1579.35 1582.28 -0.19
Bangkok 1201.36 1199.86 +0.13
Jakarta 4163.64 4170.35 -0.16
Manila 5204.84 5169.60 +0.68
Ho Chi Minh 472.87 465.65 +1.55
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2979.78 2646.35 +12.60
Kuala Lumpur 1579.35 1530.73 +3.18
Bangkok 1201.36 1025.32 +17.17
Jakarta 4163.64 3821.99 +8.94
Manila 5204.84 4371.96 +19.05
Ho Chi Minh 472.87 351.55 +34.51
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 166,286,000 250,776,273
Kuala Lumpur 118,145,200 128,175,267
Bangkok 3,647,533 4,302,879
Jakarta 4,692,779,500 3,466,781,983
Manila 284,085 129,046
Ho Chi Minh 88,090 89,227