BANGKOK, April 26 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Thursday, with Philippine shares climbing
to fresh all-time highs and Thai stocks hitting their highest in
more than three weeks on optimism fuelled by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's commitment to support growth.
Fund flows appeared favourable, with the Philippines
posting $16.5 million worth of foreign buying, Thomson Reuters
data showed. Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought
shares for 138.70 million ringgit ($45.35 million).
Vietnamese stocks bucked the regional trend to fall
0.56 percent after two sessions of gains.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2981.47 2979.78 +0.06
Kuala Lumpur 1579.69 1579.35 +0.02
Bangkok 1209.27 1201.36 +0.66
Jakarta 4180.31 4163.64 +0.40
Manila 5218.97 5204.84 +0.27
Ho Chi Minh 470.21 472.87 -0.56
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2981.47 2646.35 +12.66
Kuala Lumpur 1579.69 1530.73 +3.20
Bangkok 1209.27 1025.32 +17.94
Jakarta 4180.31 3821.99 +9.38
Manila 5218.97 4371.96 +19.37
Ho Chi Minh 470.21 351.55 +33.75
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 230,559,000 249,552,170
Kuala Lumpur 110,104,700 127,793,163
Bangkok 3,692,587 4,274,879
Jakarta 4,586,659,500 3,553,802,200
Manila 126,872 136,105
Ho Chi Minh 96,326 90,064