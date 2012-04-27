BANGKOK, April 27 Indonesian shares fell on Friday as investors sold banks on concerns about new bank ownership rules while other markets in the region reversed early gains to end lower amid euro zone debt concerns. Indonesia's benchmark stock index ended down 0.39 percent, led by a 1.67 percent drop in the Jakarta Finance Index . Shares in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk tumbled 6.4 percent after Indonesia's central bank said it would issue new bank ownership rules next month and then review plans by Singapore's DBS Group to acquire Indonesia's sixth-largest lender. The Philippine index fell nearly 1 percent, erasing Thursday's 0.7 percent gain to an all-time high. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Nick Macfie) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2981.58 2981.47 0.00 Kuala Lumpur 1567.80 1579.69 -0.75 Bangkok 1211.78 1209.27 +0.21 Jakarta 4163.98 4180.31 -0.39 Manila 5169.05 5218.97 -0.96 Ho Chi Minh 473.77 470.21 +0.76 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2981.58 2646.35 +12.67 Kuala Lumpur 1567.80 1530.73 +2.42 Bangkok 1211.78 1025.32 +18.19 Jakarta 4163.98 3821.99 +8.95 Manila 5169.05 4371.96 +18.23 Ho Chi Minh 473.77 351.55 +34.77 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 234,431,000 243,147,283 Kuala Lumpur 116,826,700 125,854,310 Bangkok 3,661,450 4,209,377 Jakarta 3,632,786,500 3,633,971,167 Manila 160,155 135,449 Ho Chi Minh 86,179 91,139