BANGKOK, June 6 Indonesian shares jumped 3.3
percent on Wednesday, helping them post their biggest daily
gains since September, while Thai shares snapped their
two-session losing streak as banking shares rose after losses.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended at 3,841.33, gaining
for a second straight day as the technically oversold market
lured bargain hunters.
Buying momentum has picked up, with Indonesia's index
climbing above the "oversold" mark. Its 14-day relative strength
index (RSI) closed at 40.5, compared with 28.9 on Tuesday and
17.95 on Monday. A level of 30 or lower indicates the market is
oversold.
Among advancers, shares of the world's biggest microlender
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 11.2 percent thanks to
its strong loan growth, a broker said.
The Thai SET index rose 1.7 percent to 1,117.95,
partly lifted by gains in banking shares. But dealers
said the market still faced headwinds.
"This was very much a short term relief rally. I do not
think we have seen the bottom of this move and I think foreign
funds remain nervous both of a global slowdown and domestic
political concerns," said Andrew Yates, head of international
equity sales at broker Asia Plus Securities.
Singapore's main index was up 1.8 percent . Stocks
in Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam
rose 0.6 percent, 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Ed Lane)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2760.83 2712.31 +1.79
Kuala Lumpur 1569.43 1560.36 +0.58
Bangkok 1117.95 1099.15 +1.71
Jakarta 3841.33 3717.88 +3.32
Manila 4966.58 4925.67 +0.83
Ho Chi Minh 426.39 421.02 +1.28
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2760.83 2646.35 +4.33
Kuala Lumpur 1569.43 1530.73 +2.53
Bangkok 1117.95 1025.32 +9.03
Jakarta 3841.33 3821.99 +0.51
Manila 4966.58 4371.96 +13.60
Ho Chi Minh 426.39 351.55 +21.29
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 297,675,300 268,671,177
Kuala Lumpur 111,143,800 125,608,383
Bangkok 4,290,661 4,672,836
Jakarta 3,836,962,000 3,150,140,467
Manila 52,673 106,398
Ho Chi Minh 91,501 89,902