BANGKOK, June 11 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Monday as a bailout for Spanish banks improved sentiment, with Thai stocks leading the way amid a flurry of short covering in large cap shares. Thailand's benchmark SET index posted its biggest daily gain in eight months, finishing up 2.8 percent at 1,158.07, led by PTT Pcl, the country's top energy firm and its biggest listed firm by market value. It rose 3.7 percent. "There's a strong buying position for short covering today. Foreign investors were quite active and I think the market seems set for a good rebound from this point," said Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist at broker Tisco Securities Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines gained 1.8 percent, 0.5 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The Philippine market will be shut for a holiday on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday. (Editing by Robert Birsel) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2787.81 2737.89 +1.82 Kuala Lumpur 1578.41 1570.62 +0.50 Bangkok 1158.07 1127.10 +2.75 Jakarta 3866.21 3825.33 +1.07 Manila 5075.85 4994.07 +1.64 Ho Chi Minh 432.50 432.90 -0.09 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2787.81 2646.35 +5.35 Kuala Lumpur 1578.41 1530.73 +3.11 Bangkok 1158.07 1025.32 +12.95 Jakarta 3866.21 3821.99 +1.16 Manila 5075.85 4371.96 +16.10 Ho Chi Minh 432.50 351.55 +23.03 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 295,286,500 278,815,920 Kuala Lumpur 116,585,600 125,050,280 Bangkok 5,279,587 4,697,270 Jakarta 2,489,005,000 2,960,664,133 Manila 70,132 90,562 Ho Chi Minh 68,126 89,989