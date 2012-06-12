BANGKOK, June 12 Stocks in Singapore and Thailand closed higher on Tuesday while other Southeast Asian stocks drifted lower as players remained cautious of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and doubts over the Spanish bank bailout plan. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.3 percent at 2,797.08, with commodities firm Olam International Ltd rising 2 percent after a share buyback plan which signals management confidence in the company's outlook. The Thai SET index edged up 0.4 percent at 1,162.93 amid late bargain hunting which helped send shares in PTT Pcl 1.6 percent higher. Stocks in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam fell 0.15 percent, 0.35 percent and 1 percent, respectively. The Philippines market was shut on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday. (Editing by Ed Lane) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2797.08 2787.81 +0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1576.07 1578.41 -0.15 Bangkok 1162.93 1158.07 +0.42 Jakarta 3852.58 3866.21 -0.35 Manila closed 5075.85 +1.64 Ho Chi Minh 428.16 432.50 -1.00 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2797.08 2646.35 +5.70 Kuala Lumpur 1576.07 1530.73 +2.96 Bangkok 1162.93 1025.32 +13.42 Jakarta 3852.58 3821.99 +0.80 Manila 5075.85 4371.96 +16.10 Ho Chi Minh 428.16 351.55 +21.79 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 343,111,100 280,844,437 Kuala Lumpur 103,505,500 125,042,243 Bangkok 5,035,787 4,751,143 Jakarta 2,004,212,500 2,890,742,317 Ho Chi Minh 57,126 89,049