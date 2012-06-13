BANGKOK, June 13 Most Southeast Asian stock indexes fell on Thursday as escalating euro zone worries kept investors on the sidelines ahead of a crucial election in Greece over the weekend with Thailand and Singapore leading the declines. Thailand's benchmark SET index ended down 0.4 percent at 1,158.22, led by a 4 percent drop in top refiner Thai Oil Pcl on concerns about second-quarter earnings. Singapore's Straits Times Index finished down 0.4 percent at 2,786.88. Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia were little changed, edging up 0.01 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Vietnam was down 0.13 percent while the Philippines gained 0.7 percent, resuming trade after a market holiday on Tuesday. Shares in Indonesian cement firms rose on the back of strong domestic cement sales. Semen Gresik Tbk jumped 3.2 percent while Holcim Indonesia Tbk gained 2.1 percent. Broker Macquarie Research said Semen Gresik was its top pick. "We maintain our overweight stance on Indonesian cement due to healthy margins despite abundant new capacity and still strong demand drivers. Our top pick is Semen Gresik," it said in a report. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2786.88 2797.08 -0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1576.23 1576.07 +0.01 Bangkok 1158.22 1162.93 -0.41 Jakarta 3860.46 3852.58 +0.20 Manila 5109.61 5075.85 +0.67 Ho Chi Minh 427.61 428.16 -0.13 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2786.88 2646.35 +5.31 Kuala Lumpur 1576.23 1530.73 +2.97 Bangkok 1158.22 1025.32 +12.96 Jakarta 3860.46 3821.99 +1.01 Manila 5109.61 4371.96 +16.87 Ho Chi Minh 427.61 351.55 +21.64 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 354,343,200 283,834,637 Kuala Lumpur 119,033,800 123,858,403 Bangkok 5,794,904 4,795,651 Jakarta 3,423,307,000 2,836,456,517 Manila 105,254 87,561 Ho Chi Minh 84,089 88,080