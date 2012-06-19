June 19 Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Tuesday with Malaysia hitting a two-month high, but renewed concerns over the euro zone trimmed volumes. Malaysia gained 0.8 percent with a $13.28 million in foreign inflows, while Singapore and Thailand added 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, while the Philippines rose 0.6 percent. Optimism over a possible solution to Greece's debt crisis eroded as concerns over Spain's borrowing cost hit investor appetite for risky assets. "Markets are still likely to remain choppy for a while," said Chang Chiou Yi, a regional strategist at CIMB-GK Research. Indonesia ended 0.5 percent firmer despite $5.2 million net in foreign selling. "I think the policy risk concerns on Indonesia is overplayed," she said. "The market is domestically driven with solid earnings growth and should hold up well. Even in global growth weakness, the Indonesian market has its own demand support." (Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Ed Lane and Jeremy Laurence) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2842.41 2824.22 +0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1594.98 1582.73 +0.77 Bangkok 1173.09 1163.41 +0.83 Jakarta 3880.82 3860.16 +0.54 Manila 5081.61 5050.41 +0.62 Ho Chi Minh 431.08 435.59 -1.04 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2842.41 2646.35 +7.41 Kuala Lumpur 1594.98 1530.73 +4.20 Bangkok 1173.09 1025.32 +14.41 Jakarta 3880.82 3821.99 +1.54 Manila 5081.61 4371.96 +16.23 Ho Chi Minh 431.08 351.55 +22.62 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 196,272,700 287,329,983 Kuala Lumpur 120,884,200 126,578,290 Bangkok 3,964,155 4,924,324 Jakarta 2,184,383,000 2,803,047,733 Manila 56,732 83,799 Ho Chi Minh 68,586 82,484 ($1 = 3.1575 Malaysian ringgits)